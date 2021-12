An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.The Metropolitan Police said it was called out just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authorityMetropolitan PoliceThe London Fire Brigade said it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO