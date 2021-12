Ben Stokes clean bowled David Warner with a no-ball to sum up a morning of desperate frustration for England’s bowlers on day two of the first Ashes Test.Having been rolled over for just 147 on Wednesday, the tourists needed to get stuck into Australia’s top order and made a strong start when Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply.But they were unable to follow up on that breakthrough as Warner (46 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (52no) carried their side to a dominant lunch total of 113 for one.The closest England came to a second wicket was when Stokes forced...

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO