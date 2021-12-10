ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Elvis Costello’s New Song ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’

By Jen Austin
 4 days ago
Elvis Costello & the Imposters have released the second single from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If. In a news release, Costello said "Paint the Red Rose Blue" compares to "painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.” You can listen it...

