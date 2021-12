How much do NBA Mascots make? I have been wondering about this. Our team has got the best mascot honestly, but how do you be come one? It seems like a pretty fun job. It turns out that the average yearly salary for an NBA mascot is $23,000. However, some of the more well-known mascots seem to make up to $100,000 per year. This is probably because they are required to do more than just dress up in a goofy costume and dance. Or maybe they attend every game?

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO