Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian Back

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian and Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, were one of the world’s most famous couples, yet after seven years of marriage, it all came to an end as Kim filed for divorce this February. However, it seems...

US Magazine

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
Person
Kanye West
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Club 93.7

Feds Shocked and Upset With Kanye West and Drake’s Support for Larry Hoover – Report

Kanye West and Drake's recent reunion to support imprisoned O.G. Larry Hoover reportedly has the Feds shocked and upset. Ye and Drizzy headlined a huge Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The sold-out show came together as a means to help raise awareness for Hoover, who is currently serving six life sentences after being convicted of murder and running a criminal organization in 1997. According to a TMZ report published on Saturday (Dec. 11), the Feds are "surprised" and upset by the decision of the two rap megastars to support a convicted criminal who they say is "the worst of the worst."
hypebeast.com

Kim Kardashian Announces Fendi x SKIMS Is Returning

Back in October, Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS announced that it will be teaming up with Fendi for a collaborative activewear and ready-to-wear collection, and now the two giants are back together just in time for Christmas. Taking to Instagram — naturally — Kim Kardashian showed off what’s to come from the...
hypebeast.com

Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover Concert' Will Reportedly Stream in IMAX Theaters

Just days ahead of Kanye West‘s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, it has been announced that the event will be airing in select theaters and IMAX. As first reported by West Sub Ever on Twitter, tickets for the benefit concert in IMAX theaters began popping up on various ticket websites on Monday. While there is no word on whether the event will be streamed on Apple Music, the runtime listed for the theater viewing reads “two to three hours,” leading many to believe the concert will be longer than expected.
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West "Cut The Check" Yet

It was almost a month ago when Kanye West went on the Drink Champs podcast where he dropped loads of information on everything from his beef with Drake, his beef with Talib Kweli, and his latest album, DONDA. Ye also revealed the origin of the name Yeezy, which he explained derived from a nickname that Beanie Sigel coined. After that, he explained how he actually owed Beanie some money.
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
