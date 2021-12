England’s Ashes campaign began with the familiar feeling of defeat at The Gabba as another batting collapse condemned them to a painful nine-wicket loss in the first Test.The tourists lost eight for 77 on the fourth morning as early optimism turned to outright despair in Australia’s Brisbane stronghold.Asked to chase a trifling target of 19, they needed just 5.1 overs to chalk up their 1-0 series lead with Ollie Robinson grabbing the consolation wicket of Alex Carey.England have not won at ‘The Gabbatoir’ since 1986 and this was their seventh heavy defeat in their last nine visits.Defeat in the first...

