Maybe it's the resurgence of every single cool and questionable Y2K trend, or that we're getting reacquainted with our favorite Sex and the City characters through its reboot, the HBO series, And Just Like That. But Carrie Bradshaw's outfits — you know, the old ones we initially obsessed over — have definitely been on our mind. This woman is still considered one of the top style icons to ever grace our screens (thanks to costume designer Patricia Field), and so much of what she wore would still work today.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO