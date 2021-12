Sahal Samad and co. will look to get the better of a shaky East Bengal defence... Kerala Blasters managed to eke out a hard-fought 2-1 win over Odisha FC in their previous match in the Indian Super League (ISL). After struggling in their first three matches, they finally found their feet and would hope to continue their form in their next game as well when they will be up against an East Bengal side who have been mediocre to say the least.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO