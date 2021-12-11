ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next expansion has leaked: ‘Most ambitious in series history’

videogameschronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssassin’s Creed Valhalla’s “most ambitious expansion in the series’ history” has seemingly leaked via a Chinese web store. According to the translated description, ‘Dawn of Ragnarök’ will release on March 10, 2022 and take place within the Nine Realms of Norse...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

Assassin's Creed fans are keenly waiting for news on Valhalla's upcoming second year of additions - but will have to wait just a little longer. With Valhalla's one-year anniversary now passed, Ubisoft is still to say exactly what the next year will bring. In the meantime, the game's current Oskoreia Festival event has been extended a week until 9th December.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter World Assassin’s Creed Crossover Ending

One Monster Hunter crossover is about to come to an end. Capcom announced the Assassin’s Creed Monster Hunter World event is about to end. On December 3, 2021, the quests will be removed. However, if you already took part in them, you get to keep the rewards permanently. The Monster...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Nightingale Reveal Trailer Shows off its Twisted World and Survival Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 has been home to some exciting reveals and other news about hotly-anticipated titles, including but not limited to Inflexion Games’ upcoming shared world co-op survival FPS Nightingale, which received its reveal trailer earlier today. Check out the video down below for more details. Nightingale sees...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Basim's Sword Is Up for Grabs in New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Challenge

The cool curved sword that Basim uses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla could soon be yours to wield. The deadly looking one-handed blade is up for grabs as a reward for completing the game's newest community challenge, which begins today. Said challenge tasks players with killing 250,000 enemies with one-handed swords...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will force reinstall to save on storage space

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will force players to reinstall the game in an effort to save big on storage space. Depending on your platform of choice, the reinstall will save your storage drive between 13-44GB of space. Here’s what each platform will be able to claw back from the reinstall:...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Ubisoft’s latest free PC game is Anno 1404 History Edition

Anno 1404 History Edition is currently free for PC players to download. The city-building game, which normally costs $14.99 / £12.49 / €14.99 on Ubisoft’s store, is available free of charge until December 14 at 2pm (local time). It’s being given away as part of Ubisoft’s 35th...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $29.99

Now that ‘Black Friday’ is behind us, retailers are shifting their attention to Cyber Monday. GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers several notable deals, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising for $19.99. However, this price is only valid for the first 200 buyers, with both titles costing $29.99 after this point.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Update Will Force Us to Redownload the Entire Game

Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will bring a lot of benefits to players. As long as they are willing to redownload the entire game from scratch. While we should already be used to big updates, for numerous players, downloading multiple (sometimes really numerous) gigabytes of patch data remains an unpleasant necessity. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is going one step further: next week's update for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will force us to download the entire game from scratch. Thankfully without the DLCs, but that's still over 60 GB on almost all platforms except PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Rumor – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Receiving God Of War-Style Expansion

Leaker Tom Henderson has claimed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to receive a God of War-style expansion that offers around 40 hours of new content. Henderson, who is best known for accurately leaking details on the Battlefield series, said that a reveal may possibly happen at tomorrow’s The Game Awards. He didn’t elaborate on the contents of the expansion, other than it will be released at some point next year.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s install size will shrink – after you download a 78GB patch

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a massive game, whether you’re measuring it by the scope of the world, the hours of content, or the install size. That last one is an unequivocal negative, but the game’s next title update will shrink the game’s footprint on your hard drive a good bit. You’ll just have to download an absolutely massive patch to make it happen.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Destiny 2 adds Halo-inspired weapons in Bungie 30th anniversary event

Several Halo-inspired weapons have been added to Destiny 2 as part of the game’s Bungie 30th anniversary event. While not exact replicas of their Halo counterparts, the event includes a free weapons cache including items based on the Xbox franchise’s Magnum, Battle Rifle and Energy Sword. It also offers a...
VIDEO GAMES

