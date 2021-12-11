ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Bezos

Strahan flies to space with astronaut's daughter: 'Wow!'

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Herald-Palladium
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Michael Strahan Touches Down as He Returns to Earth After Space Flight: 'That Was Beyond'

Michael Strahan is back on Earth following his space flight on Saturday. "That was beyond," Strahan, 50, told Jeff Bezos upon touching the ground. "I want to go back." Joining Strahan on the flight were Laura Shepard Churchley — the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to Space — as well as Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, and Lane and Cameron Bess, now the first parent-child pair to travel to space together.
JEFF BEZOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut#Football
wfav951.com

Michael Strahan Faces Criticism For His Blue Origin Flight

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan returned to Earth along with five other passengers aboard a Blue Origin flight Saturday (December 11th). Posting a video to Twitter that shared his excitement after landing, the former football player wrote, “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!! WOW…. that was amazing!!!”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to the edge of outer space, including 'Good Morning America' anchor Michael Strahan and the daughter of the first American to fly to space

Blue Origin launched 6 passengers to the edge of space on the company's New Shepard rocket. TV celebrity Michael Strahan and the eldest daughter of the first American to fly to space were among the passengers. The New Shepard rocket took off from Launch Site One, situated on a parcel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Space.com

'This is heaven!': Watch Michael Strahan and crew float in space in this Blue Origin launch video

With tiny footballs, cheers and wide smiles, Blue Origin's biggest crew of space tourists yet clearly had a blast on their trip to space this weekend. Blue Origin launched the six space tourists — a team that included former NFL star and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan — on a New Shepard rocket from the company's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas early Saturday (Dec. 11). Hours later, Blue Origin unveiled a 45-second video clip showing what the space experience was like for Strahan and his crewmates.
VAN HORN, TX
CBS Miami

South Florida Father Discusses Trip To Space With Son Aboard Blue Origin

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida father and son made history as they launched into space this past weekend aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. But their trip has a whole lot of meaning beyond just going out of this world. “Being able to do this together, with my son, I think is a special feeling we’ll have and quite frankly our relationship has changed forever, for the better,” says Lane Bess. On Saturday, Lane and Cameron Bess saw the earth from dozens of miles above the surface. “Initially, you get that feeling like you do in an airplane, you’re seeing the horizon, but...
FLORIDA STATE
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Real Reason Girl Named Tom Were Not Able to Celebrate Winning The Voice and Rushed Home

Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy