Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in eastern Congo

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.

AFRICA ・ 23 HOURS AGO