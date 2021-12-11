ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in eastern Congo

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 2 days ago

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Two staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) abducted last month in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been freed, the humanitarian organisation said on Saturday. The...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

At Least 20 Sudanese Soldiers Die After Ethiopian Troops Ambush Personnel at Border as Survivors Remain Trapped on a Riverbank

Sudanese authorities reported that at least 20 military troops died after encountering Ethiopian forces in an ambush on the two countries' shared border, forcing survivors into the riverbank while waiting for support. The incident occurred on Saturday when Sudanese soldiers were traveling across the Atbara river and were suddenly bombarded...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Attacks Kill Dozens of Displaced People in Eastern DR Congo

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency has expressed outrage at the sharp rise in deadly attacks by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri and South Kivu provinces. Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in the last month in a series of raids on sites...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

Ugandan Troops Deploy in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

BENI, DRC - Ugandan troops stepped up their deployment in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, witnesses said, on the second day of an operation launched in cooperation with Kinshasa against the notorious ADF rebel group. 'They are arriving aboard armored cars, with escorts from members of the local...
POLITICS
rochesterfirst.com

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Reuters#Icrc#Congolese#The United Nations#U N
wkzo.com

Three U.N. staff injured in attack in eastern Congo

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Three United Nations staff members were injured when their vehicle came under fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, their agency said. Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in North Kivu province’s Lubero territory. The staff’s military escort, provided...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Suspected Islamists Kill 16 People in Eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday. They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a militia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
AFRICA
wkzo.com

Fugitive Portuguese banker captured in South Africa

LISBON (Reuters) – A former Portuguese bank head who vanished to escape a jail sentence for tax fraud and other crimes has been captured three months after he disappeared, police said on Saturday. Portuguese criminal investigation agency PJ said Joao Rendeiro, the ex-president of the small private investment bank...
SOUTH AFRICA
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
AFP

Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port: monitor

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said. The Israeli raid "directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Syrian state media reported the strike on the container yard at Latakia port without specifying what was targeted. The Observatory, a UK-based organisation with a wide network of sources on the ground across Syria, said the raid triggered a series of explosions.
MILITARY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

3 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed: religious group

Three of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday. The missionaries and family members — a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian — were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most powerful crime gangs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy