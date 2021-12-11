ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Dog Lovers

By Allison Kay
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a service that I love, or a suggestion. Even more so...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Shares the Worst Holiday Gifts Received

It's the thought that counts, right? Your family and friends might mean very well, but sometimes the gifts they give you for the holidays are just plain cringeworthy. It's kind of like being stuck in the bunny suit Ralphie had to wear for his mom in A Christmas Story. However, this is real life, and sometimes that awkward bunny suit never really comes off. This is especially exasperated in a room full of gawking people, all wondering if you actually like the pile of crap you just unwrapped.
HUDSON, NY
kekbfm.com

The Ultimate White Elephant Gift Guide

White Elephant is a time-honored tradition. Gather round in a circle with friends and family and fight over essentially weird garbage gifts that make you laugh! I've picked out seven items under $50 that are perfect for your next White Elephant party. So let's get this party started!. White Elephant.
SHOPPING
WATE

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
SoJO 104.9

Your One-Stop Gift Guide for Music Lovers

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Music enthusiasts can be hard to shop for, and that's why we've pulled together a list with a little something for all the audiophiles, whether they love to sing their hearts out or appreciate their favorite tones alone with high-quality headphones.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Hudson Valley#Cat#Collar#Wild Treats Chews
Essence

The Ultimate Health And Wellness Gift Guide

Help a special someone show themselves some tender love and care, inside and out, with this health and wellness gift guide. For that person in your life who prioritizes health and wellness practices, from getting eight hours of sleep, carving out time to work out, taking their vitamins and practicing self-care, we have a wide variety of gift options to make this a very merry Christmas for them. From shoes that help feet recover from the stress and workouts of the day to drops that give energy, manifestation journals, and headphones and yoga mats that make exercising more fun, check out our jam-packed gift guide for that special someone who knows how to or needs help showing themselves some love inside and out.
YOGA
Herald-Palladium

The ultimate holiday gift guide of experiences

If you’re anything like me, you have a house (and garage) full of things – more things than you know what to do with sometimes. So, during the year, you do your best to organize and consolidate your things. When you run out of room, you donate or sell some of your things so other people have to make room for your things.
LIFESTYLE
101.5 WPDH

The Top 5 Friendliest Businesses in the Hudson Valley

Finding good customer service can be tough these days, but extraordinary service with a smile is even rarer. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is home to some of the friendliest businesses in the country. While most businesses in the Hudson Valley are doing their best to motivate employees and keep the...
HUDSON, NY
NBC News

The 16 best gifts for dog lovers and their furry friends

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. If there is one thing that I know...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
San Francisco Chronicle

The holiday gift guide for broke food lovers

In case you missed it, the Food section just put out our official holiday gift guide, with classy recommendations like limited edition beers, custom fancy bagels and culinary apparel. It comes in the midst of lots of other excellent gift guides, like Helen Rosner’s phenomenal list of otter-shape rice molds, scone-scented candles, whole country hams and much, much more. I’m sure there are some of you that wouldn’t blink at purchasing a $299.95 pasta-extruding machine for a loved one (please send me one), but this gift guide’s not about that — this is a guide for those who don’t have the biggest holiday budget but aren’t quite at the Christmas avocado stage yet. (Somehow, just one item on the list is sourced from Supreme Lord Jeff Bezos.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
portaransas.org

Port Aransas Lover Gift Guide

Is Port Aransas your happy place? Has your family vacationed here for generations? Is your best friend obsessed with this cheerful Texas beach? Don’t worry, you’re not alone…and you’ve come to the right place! The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, which means gift giving is likely one of the things top of mind right now. It’s not always easy to find the perfect present, but this gift guide will make shopping for the Port A lover a breeze.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Reader's Digest

8 Best Dog Subscription Boxes Your Pooch Will Love

We love to spoil our pets, possibly more than we spoil ourselves. We give our dogs top-rated food, squeaky toys to chew on, and countless kisses. And we like to mix it up to keep things interesting, which is where dog subscription boxes come in. Similar to subscription boxes for people, dog subscription boxes offer the opportunity to try new products, often at a good value. A subscription box can also fill a need—like delivering training treats regularly—which means one fewer errand to run.
PETS
vivaglammagazine.com

4 Perfect Gift Ideas To Surprise A Dog Lover With

It’s the holiday season, and we know that you’re busy with all of the shopping and cooking. But there’s one gift that can be overlooked: a gift for your canine companion! We’ve got four items to make sure that your furry friend is happy this December. From a heated bed to a personalized coffee mug, these products will show how much they mean to you.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

Please Don’t Trash Hudson Valley Christmas Tree Farms

There's always a debate this time of year when it comes to getting a Christmas tree. Are you going with a fake tree or cutting down a real one this year? If you plan on cutting down your own tree and decide to use trash as a tree topper for the tree you're not cutting down.... You're better off going with a fake one.
AGRICULTURE
101.5 WPDH

7 Things Not to Feed Your Dog at Holidays From Hudson Valley Vets

If you have a dog you already know how curious they are when it comes to someone working in the kitchen, right? You might even joke that you don't need a vacuum cleaner because you already have a dog! Since it is already so hard to get an appointment with your Hudson Valley Veterinarian, here are a few things to remember to NOT feed your dog during the holidays, even if they give you a cute pathetic look or plop themselves in the middle of the kitchen floor.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

SOLVED: Why Are We Seeing So Many Mullets in the Hudson Valley?

Have we stepped in a time machine or is the mullet making a big comeback in the Hudson Valley?. As an avid people watcher, I couldn't help but keep track of the comings and goings of customers while working at a Hudson Valley Dunkin' Donuts last Friday morning. It can be pretty amusing to see how people interact so early in the morning and how some of them are put together for work while others look like they just rolled out of bed.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy