BEAVER CREEK — Travis Ganong wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice. Especially with his whole family watching. A day after one costly error took him out of the running in Thursday’s World Cup super-G on the vaunted Birds of Prey course, Ganong put down a near-flawless run as the second skier out of the start house to finish third in Friday’s super-G.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO