'Special' steelhead wins river tourney

With very little rain over the past couple weeks and the rivers on the drop, the end is in sight for the late, fall-run salmon season on the North Coast. The season has been somewhat of a disappointment to fishermen, as only a couple storms hit the coast and dropped enough rain to keep the Smith and Chetco up to ideal fishing levels. While the fishing window was short, that doesn't necessarily mean the number of returning salmon was small. Even during the low-water conditions, salmon were seen making their way upriver on all our coastal streams.

EUREKA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO