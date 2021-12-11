ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE (Reuters) – Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games...

Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
101 WIXX

Protest against coronavirus restrictions turns violent in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Police fired teargas and used water cannons on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks as a demonstration in Brussels over government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions turned violent. A few thousand protesters marched peacefully through the centre of the Belgian capital to the neighbourhood which hosts...
PROTESTS
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

My wife was 'disappeared' by China's elite – now I want to expose their corruption

Desmond Shum, 53, looks too big for the small Oxford café where I meet him. His legs are practically bent double around the tiny stool where he sits, his broad shoulders fill out a stylish but slightly rumpled jacket, and he’s sporting a pair of enormous blue headphones. He looks like a tech entrepreneur or an off-duty bodyguard. In fact, he is one of the most senior defectors to the West ever to come out of China.
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Myanmar's Coup Economy Is 'Boom and Bust'

BANGKOK - Myanmar's economy is crumbling and experts predict more illegal trade and zero growth in 2022. The Southeast Asian country's economy has been in rapid decline following the chaos of February's military coup. Thousands of citizens have gone on strike, refusing to work under military rule, including healthcare workers, lawyers, teachers and engineers.
ECONOMY
froggyweb.com

Olympics-IOC says it respects U.S. decision on Beijing 2022 Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday said it respected the United States’ government decision for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February over China’s human rights record. “We always ask for as much respect as possible and least possible interference form the...
POLITICS
wizmnews.com

Predictable protests begin over Olympic Games

Another upcoming Olympic games, another protest. The latest comes from the White House, which announced it will not be sending diplomats to Beijing, China when the games are held early next year. This is a protest over the Chinese government’s atrocious record on human rights. To send a delegation of dignitaries would be seen as endorsing the communist country’s behavior. Which leads us to wonder, why did Beijing get selected to host the Winter Olympic Games in the first place? Especially since the Olympic Charter states that the games should foster “respect for universal and fundamental ethical principles.” Instead, in China, there have been human rights abuses, suppression of democratic protests and seemingly, one missing women’s tennis player. It is not clear what this diplomatic boycott will accomplish, given what politicians have been unable to do for decades. Perhaps a better solution is to stop having countries bid for the rights to the games. When a country is selected, they have to spend billions building stadiums, arenas, even roads. Why not just always play the games in the same spot? It’s hardly unprecedented. La Crosse always hosts the state track meet, and Camp Randall hosts the football championships, and that seems to work just fine. That may be better than giving the games to a country, then waiting for the protesting to begin.
LA CROSSE, WI
wkzo.com

China’s Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

BEIJING (Reuters) – The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Saturday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Huizhou. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Olympics-China’s men’s ice hockey team will participate at Beijing Games: IIHF

(Reuters) – Hosts China will participate in the men’s Olympic ice hockey event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Tuesday after having previously expressed concerns about the team’s quality. As the host nation, China is guaranteed a spot in every event at the...
SPORTS
wkzo.com

Olympics-Vancouver to explore feasibility of bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

(Reuters) – The western Canadian city of Vancouver and municipality of Whistler, together with Indigenous First Nations representatives, will explore the feasibility of making a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, officials said on Friday. Representatives from Vancouver, Whistler and four First Nations signed a memorandum of understanding...
SPORTS
timesexaminer.com

Activists Who Led Peaceful Protests in Tiananmen Square During the 2008 Beijing Olympics Denounce President Biden's Diplomatic Boycott of the 2022 Beijing Games as 'Disrespectful' to Our Athletes and Human Rights

WASHINGTON -- Brandi Swindell and the Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who have been longtime activists for human rights in China, were arrested for organizing peaceful demonstrations in Tiananmen Square during the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. They were threatened with a six month prison sentence for their actions and eventually deported. They are both currently banned from China.
WASHINGTON, DC
SkySports

Beijing Winter Olympics: Games to bring in athletes on chartered, temporary flights

"The Omicron variant has already spread to over 50 countries, according to WHO data," said Zhang Liang, an official with the Beijing Olympics organising committee. "The epidemic prevention situation is still severe and complicated." Athletes and other attendees involved in the Games, which are due to begin on February 4,...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Olympics-Australian first as curlers qualify for Beijing Winter Games

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will become the first Australians to compete in curling at the Olympics after winning a qualifying tournament for next year’s Beijing Winter Games. The mixed doubles pair won all seven of their matches at the tournament in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands...

