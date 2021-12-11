Long-time Southington Twp. fire chief retires

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One local fire chief announced his retirement.

Chief Chris Plott with the Southington Volunteer Fire Department has served the township for more than 50 years.

He was sworn in as chief in 2018.

The department made the announcement on its Facebook page.

According to the post, he’s worked there since the summer of 1969 answering many EMS calls.

