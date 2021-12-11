Taiwan sees growing global support but walks a tightrope under threat from China

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Amid an increase in the military threats from China, a parliamentary delegation from Lithuania landed in Taiwan on Sunday to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum. The delegation, led by the chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis was greeted by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) upon their arrival, Taiwan News reported citing the CAN. The delegation has come to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, which will commence from December 2 in Taipei City, Taiwan Today reported. The forum is aimed at underscoring Taipei's commitment to expand partnerships with members of the democratic world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan informed. According to the ministry, 10-plus lawmakers from Europe and Latin America are expected to attend the forum. This came days after Taiwan opened its first-ever representative office in Lithuania, the decision which irked China.

