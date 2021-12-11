ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan sees growing global support but walks a tightrope under threat from China

By Independent TV
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the long list of participants that spoke at this week’s virtual Summit for Democracy held by the United States, Taiwan...

www.independent.co.uk

Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
Audrey Tang
Fox News

China poses global strategic threat: Jaffer

Telegraph

My wife was 'disappeared' by China's elite – now I want to expose their corruption

Desmond Shum, 53, looks too big for the small Oxford café where I meet him. His legs are practically bent double around the tiny stool where he sits, his broad shoulders fill out a stylish but slightly rumpled jacket, and he’s sporting a pair of enormous blue headphones. He looks like a tech entrepreneur or an off-duty bodyguard. In fact, he is one of the most senior defectors to the West ever to come out of China.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
News Break
China
knoxvilletimes.com

Amid growing heat from China, Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan to attend Open Parliament Forum

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Amid an increase in the military threats from China, a parliamentary delegation from Lithuania landed in Taiwan on Sunday to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum. The delegation, led by the chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group Matas Maldeikis was greeted by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) upon their arrival, Taiwan News reported citing the CAN. The delegation has come to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, which will commence from December 2 in Taipei City, Taiwan Today reported. The forum is aimed at underscoring Taipei's commitment to expand partnerships with members of the democratic world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan informed. According to the ministry, 10-plus lawmakers from Europe and Latin America are expected to attend the forum. This came days after Taiwan opened its first-ever representative office in Lithuania, the decision which irked China.
New York Post

Majority of Americans see China as top threat: poll

Most Americans view China, not Russia or any other country, as the top threat currently facing the U.S., with the majorities of those from both parties being worried about the possibility of the two nations going to war, according to a new poll released by the Ronald Reagan Institute. The...
dallassun.com

US Congressmen, in Taiwan, pledge support in struggle against China

US lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Michigan Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin reported that when news...
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
