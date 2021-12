The Quincy Jacks will open the 1968-69 basketball season on Tuesday Dec. 3 with an annual jamboree in Wenatchee and will play their first home game against Connell Dec. 6. Coach Bob Woodworth says he expects to field a team strong on speed but with less height than last year’s squad. Three of last season’s five regulars will be back this year. They are Tom and Tracy Evers and Greg Forge.

