Saturday, December 11: Hershey 3 @ WBS 2 (OT) Two weeks to the day following their last game, a 5-1 loss at home to Providence, the WBS Penguins were finally able to return to action after a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of four of their games. Even as the team took the ice Saturday for their first game of 12 against the Hershey Bears this season, the team still wasn’t at full roster strength. Jan Drozg, Justin Almeida, Jordy Bellerive, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Sam Poulin, Chase Bigras, and Juuso Riikola were all out due to either injury or protocol, forcing an 11-forward 7-defender alignment to open the weekend.

