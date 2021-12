After an impressive start, the Los Angeles Rams’ fortunes in 2021 have taken a turn for the worst. Can Sean McVay’s team get back on track?. Arguably the biggest trade in the National Football League this season saw a pair of franchises switch quarterbacks who were once the first overall pick in their respective drafts. There were draft choices involved but the focus was on Matthew Stafford (Class of 2009) making his way to Los Angeles and Jared Goff (Class of 2016) heading to the Motor City.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO