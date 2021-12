After sitting on the shelf for a while, O’Day was brilliant for the Braves once he returned from injury. In 27 appearances from 2019-2020, he recorded a 1.25 ERA with an 11.6 K/9. For that reason, I thought it was a given the team would pick up his option for 2021. However, the lack of revenue due to COVID made money tight across the league, and the Braves were no different, leading them to decline the option, which turned out to be a pretty good decision.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO