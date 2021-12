For roughly 16 years, Porsche decided it was best to keep the mid-engine Cayman and rear-engine 911 as far apart as possible. That’s why the Cayman was never available in a track-oriented RS trim. It’s also why Porsche found ways to neuter the Cayman even when it used parts from the 911. With the death of the internal combustion engine on the horizon, Porsche has decided to change that. On the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show, Porsche unveiled the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It’s a 493-horsepower, hardcore Cayman meant for track rats.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO