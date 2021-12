The is one thing that humans invariably have in common is that time will kill us all. For all the happiness that time brings us, one day we’ll pay for it in sadness. We think we can fool it, maybe even control it. We work hard for better days, we plan to make the most of it, but it’s a force that will always get what it wants in the end. It’s why we obsess about it. If we could change one thing in the course of time, perhaps we’d have squeezed out that extra bit of enjoyment and we’ll have won. But time can’t be beaten.

