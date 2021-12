BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) hosts Montana State in a non-conference matchup. Montana State won easily 68-49 at home against North Dakota State on Tuesday, while St. Thomas (MN) fell to Drake on the road on Sunday, 74-64. SUPER SENIORS: Montana State's Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 47 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Riley Miller has connected on 46.2 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 18 of 38 over the last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO