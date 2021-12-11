ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New Year's Bargains! 10 Median-Priced Homes in 2022's Hottest Real Estate Markets

By Lisa Johnson Mandell
wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 20 months, we've seen wild gyrations in the realm of real estate. One huge shift? A migration away from big, expensive cities, with remote workers and retirees alike ending up in newly minted tech hubs and burgeoning industrial centers far from crowds and congestion. But what...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What will 2022′s real estate market look like? A dive into supply, prices, rents and more

After a year of record price growth in the South Florida housing, what does 2022 hold? We asked experts to weigh in on a range of topics, from affordability to mortgage rates to migration and supply and demand. Home prices will grow, but slower than the past year Experts predict that prices for homes should increase, but not at the record pace they did over the past year and a half. “We don’t ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KXLY

The 10 Hottest U.S. Cities for Buying and Selling Homes in 2022

Have your eye on a new house out west? You’re not the only one. The mountainous western states are well-represented in Realtor.com’s new ranking of the hottest housing markets in 2022: Salt Lake City, Boise and Spokane are the top three cities, and Seattle is also in the top 10.
SPOKANE, WA
Miami Herald

Buy or rent a home in South Florida? Real estate experts have the answer

Contemplating whether to buy or rent a home in South Florida? Three real estate experts say you should rent since they anticipate eventual price decreases on houses for sale. Residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties would be better off renting now and saving to buy later after steep housing prices, already softening in certain cities, further decline. That’s according to the latest Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University’s quarterly report released Wednesday comparing the costs of buying and renting.
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

These five markets are poised to see home prices fall in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Home prices in October showed the biggest 12-month gain in 45 years, but for some cities, the end is nigh. The latest CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) shows the housing market was still in...
REAL ESTATE
Realty Today

Staging a Home: Secrets for Showing Property as a Real Estate Agent

Showing a house is one of the primary functions of a real estate agent. Many sellers are often unprepared when it comes to showing their property to potential buyers. When dealing with such significant financial transactions as selling a home, being well versed with the market and having the home in tip-top shape will give the homeowner the greatest chance of getting the right buyer to sign on the dotted line, settle for a great selling price and reduce the marketing period. This being said, staging becomes a must-do in the selling process. When real estate agents talk about staging a home, they are referring to a method of preparing the house for the market. It's the arranging of furniture and decor pieces designed to showcase the home's best features and impress buyers. Staging also helps buyers better visualize their furniture in each room. Staging doesn't require one to break the bank rather make smart decisions.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Markets#Home Price#Realtor Com#Ut#Marvelle Cir Price#Boise
Axios Charlotte

3 most expensive Charlotte-area home sales in 2021

Even with another year of tight inventory, this year’s most expensive home sale set a new Charlotte-area record — $9.2M. State of play: The other top sales of the year were in Cornelius, the lakefront town in north Mecklenburg. Of note: if Baby Biltmore in Quail Hollow sells at or above asking before the end of 2021, […] The post 3 most expensive Charlotte-area home sales in 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 5 Most Interesting Tips We Heard from Real Estate Agents in 2021

Ah, 2021. What a mess. Between a global pandemic, political strife, and an absolutely wild housing market, we’ve really been through the wringer this year. And while we can’t really control a lot about the past year, we can at least have a solid hand in the real estate world. If you’re looking to buy or sell a house soon, follow these tips — some of the best we’ve heard from agents all year long.
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Home prices hit a record high as supply drops to a record low

Home prices have hit a record high as supply has reached a record low. Despite those challenges, there are signs the market continues to shift toward more seasonable norms, according to a new Redfin report. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said demand seems to be returning to “a slowdown trend...
BUSINESS
BobVila

No More “Master Bedrooms”? Real Estate Agents’ Terminology is Changing with the Times

Sellers may be surprised to find real estate agents describing their homes in new ways. To comply with Fair Housing laws, agents strive to identify and eliminate terms that might be considered discriminatory. While the following terms do not necessarily violate Fair Housing laws, they are increasingly considered insensitive and exclusionary. Real estate regulatory boards around the country are taking steps to discourage their use.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

3 Spots You Can Put an Office Nook in Your Home, According to Real Estate Agents

Even though hybrid and remote work options have become much more common these days, most people still don’t have the extra square footage to dedicate to a full-on home office. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to forgo a desk and office chair for a couch cushion and coffee table. Even if you don’t have an entire room to spare, you can still incorporate a small and efficient office area into your home, real estate agents say.
HOME & GARDEN
wiltonbulletin.com

Single-family house in Newington sells for $85,000

A house built in 1939 located on 12 Marvis Street in Newington gets a new owner. The 1,016-square-foot property was sold on November 15, 2021 for $85,000, or $84 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,098 square-foot lot.
NEWINGTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Single family residence in Hartford sells for $166,000

On November 17, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1950 located on 37 Storrs Street in Hartford. It went for $166,000, or $184 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. The unit sits on a 7,501 square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy