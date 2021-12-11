New Year's Bargains! 10 Median-Priced Homes in 2022's Hottest Real Estate Markets

Showing a house is one of the primary functions of a real estate agent. Many sellers are often unprepared when it comes to showing their property to potential buyers. When dealing with such significant financial transactions as selling a home, being well versed with the market and having the home in tip-top shape will give the homeowner the greatest chance of getting the right buyer to sign on the dotted line, settle for a great selling price and reduce the marketing period. This being said, staging becomes a must-do in the selling process. When real estate agents talk about staging a home, they are referring to a method of preparing the house for the market. It's the arranging of furniture and decor pieces designed to showcase the home's best features and impress buyers. Staging also helps buyers better visualize their furniture in each room. Staging doesn't require one to break the bank rather make smart decisions.

