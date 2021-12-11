ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COOTS FIRST GOAL IN A MONTH WAS A BIGGIE FOR THE FLYERS!

Cover picture for the articleWith the score tied at 2, center the Flyers Sean Couturier sent a...

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
OH, GREAT! PENN STATE IS STUCK WITH SEAN CLIFFORD FOR A 6TH YEAR

Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford has confirmed that he will return for the 2022 season. Clifford, who has started the past three seasons for the Nittany Lions, will be in his sixth year with the program. After struggling in 2020, Clifford bounced back well this season, passing for 2,912...
Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira put on IR after scary hit by New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing "extensive testing." The Blackhawks cited the NHL's concussion protocol when they placed Khaira on injured reserve later in the day.
NHL Rink Wrap: Flyers losing streak up to 10; MacKinnon’s nifty goal

Break up the Canucks! Vancouver is now 2-0-0 under Bruce Boudreau after a 2-1 shootout victory over the Bruins. Demko stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime and denied Boston’s two attempts in the shootout. Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils. As the team debuted their “Jersey” jerseys, Blackwood blanked the Flyers...
Johnsson, Bratt goals put Devils over Flyers, 5-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Sunday night. Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, and Nathan Bastian also scored for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves for New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since Nov. 11. For the Flyers, Joel Farabee scored in his third straight game and Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist. Martin Jones made 30 saves.
Where The Colorado Avalanche Fall On The Forbes Valuation Of Hockey Teams

(CBS4) – For the first time in league history, a hockey team is valued at $2 billion and no, it’s not the Colorado Avalanche, not even close. The New York Rangers take the top spot on Forbes list of NHL team values. It’s spot they’ve occupied for seven years in a row but a 21% increase pushes the Rangers above that $2 billion mark. Patrik Nemeth of the Colorado Avalanche pushes the puck ahead of Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 2018 in New York City. (file photo credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Like so many...
Flyers’ first-quarter grades reflect slow start

It might feel like the hockey season is just getting started but the Flyers play game No. 20 on Sunday, so we’ve already reached the first-quarter mark. Is this enough time to fairly assess what the Flyers have (or have not) accomplished as a team? That answer would be a big fat “maybe.’’
Beck Malenstyen Scores First Career Goal

Beck Malenstyen is the latest Capitals player to score his first career goal, as he netted one against the Panthers on Tuesday that gave the Caps a 2-0 lead in the first period. Other Caps to score their first NHL goals this season are Hendrix Lapierre, Martin Fehervary, Brett Leason, Connor McMichael, Garrett Pilon and Aliaksei Protas.
Aliaksei Protas Scores First Career Goal

Aliaksei Protas, the Caps’ 6’6 Belarusian forward, scored his first career goal on Sunday as he flung the puck across the crease, only to have it bounce off a defenseman’s skate and into the net. The goal gave the Caps a 2-0 lead, and they eventually won, 4-2. “It feels...
Alumni Report: Simeone nets first pro goal

Former Merrimack forward Christian Simeone netted his first professional goal this past weekend for the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL). Elsewhere, Tyler Irvine continues to score at a point-per-game clip in the ECHL, and every former goaltender playing in the pros has a save percentage of .902 or better across four different leagues.
Rangers getting first shot at struggling division rival Flyers

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant joked that every day he looks at the NHL standings, where his team currently sits in third in the Metropolitan Division, but he never pays any attention to them. When a division opponent comes up on the schedule, however, attention must be paid. “Oh yeah,...
Ethen Frank earns NCHC Player of the Month with 9 goals in 8 games

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference unveiled its monthly awards for November and named Ethen Frank Player of the Month Wednesday. Frank started the month hot with a three-point game, scoring two goals and picking up an assist in a 4-3 win over Minnesota Duluth before he and the Broncos went on a bit of a cold streak. Frank went goalless over a three-game stretch, all WMU losses, though he did record two assists as the Broncos were swept by Denver.
Annunen Gets First Career Win, Avs Beat Flyers, 7-5

The Colorado Avalanche will take the win. But the Avs know they need to tighten things up. Colorado gave up chances but created more in a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The loss was the ninth in a row for the Flyers, who fired head coach Alain Vigneault earlier in the day.
