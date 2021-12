The Philadelphia Flyers fell 4-1 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in their seventh consecutive loss. Just one day after general manager Chuck Fletcher spoke confidently about his team’s ability to turn their season around, they extended a miserable offensive drought despite the return of Kevin Hayes to the lineup. Morgan Frost provided the only offense with his first goal since Nov. 2019. The Flyers have now scored just 27 goals in their last 16 games.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO