Your Guide to Winter Overlanding

By Kelly Bastone
 2 days ago
Here’s something that a lot of overlanders would rather I keep secret: camping in winter is frickin’ great. “In wintertime, all the really popular overlanding places are a lot less busy,” says Eric Valdes, founder of Asheville Vehicle Outfitters in North Carolina. Factor in the additional upsides—such as the lack of...

Outside Online

What’s the Best Way to Heat a Tent in Winter?

In an effort to make winter camping trips a little easier—and a lot more comfortable—Wes Siler has spent years trying to find an affordable and safe solution to heating a tent. In this video, he explains why existing solutions like propane heaters are unnecessarily dangerous and actually work against your ability to stay warm, as well as why he’s given up on expensive, complex diesel heaters. So what actually works? Wes has a hunch that the unprecedented capacity of modern portable batteries may make running heated blankets and small space heaters practical for the first time. He recommends:
LIFESTYLE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Winter Getaways

As temperatures continue to get colder, uncover the magic of winter and make memories on a winter getaway! Head to a ski hill or book a weekend stay at these charming winter destinations!. Visit the St. Croix Falls area for skiing and a home cooked meal (Polk County) Bring your...
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews4.com

Mt. Rose ski resort kicks off ski season amid winter storm system

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After what seemed like an early start to the ski season in October the Reno-Tahoe area hasn't seen much snow until this week. Following a decent snowfall from a winter storm system starting Wednesday night, many resorts announced they would be starting their season this weekend. Large snowfalls are expected through Tuesday of next week when the Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Mountains is set to end.
RENO, NV
CBS Denver

‘Hello Winter’: Telluride Celebrates The Arrival Of Some Fresh Snow

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow. “Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday. That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!” There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx — Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
TELLURIDE, CO
NBC 29 News

Massanutten Resort to open for 2021-22 ski season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort, a ski resort in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, has announced it will open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 winter season December 11. With this year marking 50 years of snow sports at Massanutten, guests are being offered limited-time...
MASSANUTTEN, VA
thetahoeweekly.com

Winter Preparedness Guide: Winter Driving Tips

Driving in the winter in the mountains presents its own challenges unique to the Tahoe Sierra from knowing how to drive in snowy conditions, when to put chains on your cars and when to stay home, and what to carry in your car in case you get stuck or stranded during a winter storm.
TRUCKEE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A sign of winter in Wisconsin: ski slopes are opening up!

This time of year, those tiny white snowflakes are gold from the sky for ski resorts around the state!. Did you know that Wisconsin has over 30 ski resorts and locations? There’s probably one closer to you than you think!. This map gives an idea of where each location is...
WISCONSIN STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise and Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
IDAHO STATE
nhbr.com

NH ski areas adapt to ups and downs

What’s new and different from last season for the 2021-22 skiing and riding season?. It all depends which area you go to, says Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, the Conway-based organization of 33 alpine and cross-country ski centers. “Last winter, we advised visitors to ‘know before you go,’...
CONWAY, NH
thearizona100.com

Phoenix’s winter outdoor activity guide

Winter in Phoenix finally means cooler weather, and an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors once again. Here’s a list of experiences to put on your to-do list for December:. • Desert Botanical Garden – Discover more than 50,000 arid plants from deserts around the world as trails...
PHOENIX, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Mountain ski resort opens for winter season

Park City, UT — Park City Mountain ski resort opens at Canyons Village Sunday morning. Winter season begins at Canyons Village which is located at 4000 Canyons Resort Drive. Additionally, PCMR offers both skiing and snowboarding for every level of enthusiasts. A press release describes Park City Mountain ski resort...
PARK CITY, UT
The Ann Arbor News

5 reasons to plan a winter trip to Sleeping Bear Dunes

EMPIRE, MICH. -- One of the best-kept secrets of Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore? It’s absolutely stunning in winter. Though Sleeping Bear’s iconic sand beaches have long made the place a popular summer destination, winter delivers stillness, splendor and plenty of snow, making the 70,000-acre park an incredible setting for seasonal adventures.
TRAVEL
kcur.org

Brighten your winter with this guide to Kansas City's holiday lights

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Fire and light have been part of festive holiday displays for as long as humans have celebrated winter holidays. For thousands of years, people have responded to dark winter nights with brighter and brighter lights, from resplendent candlelight to roaring bonfires.
KANSAS CITY, KS
outsidemagazine

Your 101 Guide to Ice Climbing

Here’s the first thing you need to know about ice climbing: it’s not as hard as it looks. Yes, you’re scaling a vertical frozen waterfall with sharp metal objects on your feet and in your hands, but some say it’s actually easier than rock climbing. “Ice climbing can be more...
HOBBIES
outsidemagazine

These Clinics Will Make You a Better Winter Athlete

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Learning a new outdoor sport or getting better at one you’ve done for ages can feel tough, but in the winter? Even harder. You’ve got to contend with weather and snow conditions, as well as possible environmental hazards, like avalanches or falling ice, depending on the activity. Signing up for a clinic or lesson with an experienced instructor can make all the difference. Because committing to a date and a place to focus on learning new skills means you’ll actually stick to it. Even if you’ve been doing the sport for years, a well-taught clinic can enhance your performance, rekindle your interest, and connect you with others. Whether you want to get into skate skiing or ice climbing, or get better at powder skiing or winter running, these clinics can give you a boost.
FITNESS
allaboutarizonanews.com

Sunrise Park Resort Opens Friday

Arizona is expecting snow and that means it is time for Arizonans to hit the slopes! Sunrise Park Resort in Greer has announced the opening to their season and here is what skiers need to know. Greer, Arizona is located approximately four hours northeast of Phoenix. Slopes will open to...
PHOENIX, AZ
