Your Guide to Winter Overlanding

Learning a new outdoor sport or getting better at one you've done for ages can feel tough, but in the winter? Even harder. You've got to contend with weather and snow conditions, as well as possible environmental hazards, like avalanches or falling ice, depending on the activity. Signing up for a clinic or lesson with an experienced instructor can make all the difference. Because committing to a date and a place to focus on learning new skills means you'll actually stick to it. Even if you've been doing the sport for years, a well-taught clinic can enhance your performance, rekindle your interest, and connect you with others. Whether you want to get into skate skiing or ice climbing, or get better at powder skiing or winter running, these clinics can give you a boost.

FITNESS ・ 29 DAYS AGO