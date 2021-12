All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 8th annual Islamic Arts Festival will feature art from renowned artists from all across the U.S. Visitors will have the opportunity to buy artwork online from the comfort of their homes as well as browse through the festival hall. In addition, there will be live interactive sessions on calligraphy, henna tattoo, Ebru, painting, Arabesque pattern coloring, and children’s art activities.

FESTIVAL ・ 2 DAYS AGO