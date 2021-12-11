ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is...

dallas.culturemap.com

fredonia.edu

Holiday Choral Concert on Saturday also to be featured on PBS

Classic songs of the season – along with several new ones – will fill King Concert Hall at the annual Holiday Choral Concert by three School of Music student ensembles at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. The concert will also be recorded and produced as a...
FREDONIA, NY
Sun Chronicle

Boyden Library Sunday Concert Series features Lisa Bastoni

Lisa Bastoni brings her own blend of contemporary singer-songwriter folk, articulate songs that resonate from the heart on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. She is a 2019 Kerrville New Folk Winner, and is a 2019 Boston Music Award nominee (Folk Artist of the Year). Her latest album Backyard Birds, is a collection of songs recorded during the winter of 2020/2021.
Frankie Beverly
New Haven Register

9-year-old Shelton piano prodigy featured in benefit concert

SHELTON — A local 9-year-old piano prodigy will soon be tickling the ivories for a worthy cause. Pianist Minho Chung will be among the advanced students of pianist Kyong Hee Cho performing in the 15th Annual Playing by Heart benefit concert on Dec. 11 at the Faust Harrison Piano Store, 322 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. The concert will begin at 6 p.m.
SHELTON, CT
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Wartburg Community Symphony concert to feature handbells, family-friendly opera

WAVERLY — The Wartburg Community Symphony will feature holiday music, a handbell choir and a family-friendly chamber opera at its annual Christmas concert, Dec. 11 in Neumann Auditorium at Wartburg College. Conductor Rebecca Nederhiser will offer a pre-concert talk in the auditorium at 1 p.m., followed by the concert at...
WAVERLY, IA
St. Olaf College

London concert series features St. Olaf Christmas Festival

An international audience will have the opportunity to enjoy the sounds of the St. Olaf Christmas Festival this December as part of a digital concert series called LIVE from London. The LIVE from London festival will broadcast 13 Christmas concerts between December 4 and January 6. The concerts will feature...
NORTHFIELD, MN
MyChesCo

Uptown! Knauer Unwraps The 2021 Holiday Season With The “2021 Holiday Cheer Concert” Featuring Its WCStudio Performers

WEST CHESTER, PA — It’s beginning to sound a lot like the holidays as the Uptown! KnauerPerforming Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) reveals details for its seasonal celebration of music and the arts, starting with the highly-anticipated “2021 Holiday Cheer Concert.”. Featuring the WCStudio Performers at...
WEST CHESTER, PA
culturemap.com

Darrell Scott in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating. The words he fosters allow us to make sense of the world, what is at stake here, and our place in it. And ultimately, Darrell knows the sole truth of life is that love is all that matters, that we don’t always get it right, but that’s the instinctive and requisite circuitous allure of things, why we forever chase it, and why it is held sacred.
culturemap.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the multi-platinum, progressive rock group, comes to Austin as part of their Winter Tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.
newpaltz.edu

Free concert featuring Kablamo! Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the SUB

All members of the campus community are welcome to a free concert featuring New Paltz rock band Kablamo! on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in Student Union room 100N. Students, faculty and staff can get in free with a valid New Paltz ID, which will be checked at the door.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Commercial-News

Barbershop concert features 'Christmas Favorites'

DANVILLE — There’s nothing like some seasonal tunes to put someone in the holiday spirit. The Danville Barbershop Chorus will present its “Christmas Favorites” concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fischer Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on the Fischer Theatre website at the link https://atthefischer.com/ or by calling the...
DANVILLE, IL
culturemap.com

Pocket Sandwich Theatre presents Singapore Slingers Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Audiences can enjoy some favorite classic Christmas tunes from days gone by as Matt Tolentino & The Singapore Slingers return to the Pocket stage for their annual holiday celebration. It will be an evening chock full of festivity with Christmas-inspired rags, pop tunes, and hot jazz, bound to get audience members “in the spirit.”
culturemap.com

North Texas Performing Arts presents Scrooge the Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. North Texas Performance Arts will present Scrooge the Musical, their 11th year producing the beloved musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Two...
