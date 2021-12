Q: Describe your company. A: Located in River Forest, Dominican University is a Catholic, Dominican university that prepares students to pursue truth, give compassionate service and participate in the creation of a more just and humane world. Founded in 1901 as St. Clara College in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin; relocated to River Forest, Illinois in 1922 and renamed Rosary College; we expanded to become Dominican University in 1997. We look forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary in River Forest in the next academic year.

