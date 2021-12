Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.

