There will be absolutely no lip syncs in this drag competition, honey!. The mics are turned all the way on in Paramount+'s newest reality competition series Queen of the Universe, where an esteemed panel of judges are launching a worldwide search for drag's newest singing superstar! With a cash prize of $250,000 on the line, 14 of the world's fiercest queens will all be competing and showing off their vocal prowess on a global stage, all for the ultimate title of "Queen of the Universe."

