Drinks

Lone Star Wine Cellars presents 12 Wines of Christmas Wine Walk

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

dallas.culturemap.com

Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
sandiegomagazine.com

Meet Hecho Tequila Soda, Your New Favorite Canned Cocktail

We at Hecho are tequila lovers, and our go-to has always been Tequila Blanco 100%, soda water, and lime. A tequila soda will always only be just three ingredients away, but who wants the chore of mixing cocktails when you’re with amigos?. That’s why we created “Hecho,” the classic cocktail...
georgetowner.com

Wolf Trap’s Bourbon and Bubbles Delights

Wolf Trap has a new favorite tradition for those cold nights: Bourbon and Bubbles, a spirited evening beneath the stars supporting Wolf Trap Foundation’s arts and education programs. The Nov. 20 gathering was a sell-out. Friends and supporters sampled distinctive bourbon, unique champagnes as well as cocktails by award-winning mixologists, while noshing on gourmet fare at the new open-air Pavilions at Wolf Trap — whether it was perfect pulled pork and cole slaw, tasty chicken and nachos, along with a food truck with shrimps and grits. Roasted gourmet s’mores at festive fire pits topped the night off. As Wolf Trap told us the night “offers something for everyone, from the knowledgeable adult beverage enthusiast to the casual dabbler. And the entire event takes place safely (and warmly!) outdoors at America’s only National Park for the Performing Arts.” Arvind Manocha, president and CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, was more succinct. He thanked sponsors (like Capital One) and guests and told everyone to “have fun and drink up!”
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Spirits: Wine not?

A unique storefront on Magnolia Avenue in downtown Eustis is known for its magical transformation from flowers by day, to wine (and beer) at night. A florist and owner of Terri’s Eustis Flower Shop since 1979, Terri Moja never realized what she was missing, that is, until the coronavirus pandemic inspired her into exploring new offerings for customers ordering flower arrangements for delivery from her shop.
TrendHunter.com

Flavor Preservation Wine Openers

The Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener and preservation system is positioned as a must-have for the avid or amateur wine drinker to incorporate into their setup when seeking out a way to maximize their enjoyment. The device works by being used to piece the cork in a bottle...
creativeloafing.com

Stem Wine Bar's December Wine Events

Join us at Stem Wine Bar for December Wine Tasting Events! Enjoy 6 small bites prepared by Chef Melissa Hart paired with Advanced Sommelier Brian Teagues’s selection of 90pt+ wines from the prestigious Trinchero Heritage Collection. These wine tasting events will take place every Wednesday and Thursday during December from...
Allrecipes.com

Wine & Dine: 3 Holiday Wine Pairing Parties

Choose from an ooey-gooey raclette fête, a customizable soup bar, or a sweet biscotti party. Read on to get recipes, wine-tasting tips, a guide to glassware, and a printable wine-tasting card. Wine Pairings for Raclette Fête. Get the Recipes: Oven Raclette and Roasted Winter Root Vegetables. For this cheesy menu,...
thewhiskeywash.com

Bucked Up Bourbon Debuts From Moonshine Bandits, California Cowboy Whiskey

California Cowboy Whiskey and Moonshine Bandits recently announced they are joining forces to launch Bucked Up Bourbon. This straight bourbon is described by the brands as being “smooth tasting and behaves with the same maturity and poise of a veteran aged spirit, but still has the kick and flavor of an outlaw whiskey.”
dmagazine.com

Neighborhood Cellar’s Quest to Help You Find the Perfect Party Wine

The season of toting bottles of vino to a marathon of holiday parties is, we must inform you, officially here. Ian Montgomery’s secret weapon of holiday party-​going is the sleeper wine. It’s the bottle you bring that has everyone buzzing and, eventually, buzzed. It should be interesting, perhaps a little offbeat—a typical Napa Valley cab won’t surprise the wine-literate crowd—and, of course, it needs to taste good.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Missouri-made cabernet franc wine

Most of the wine made in Missouri comes from hybrid grapes that can withstand the state’s challenging weather pattern. That’s why it was surprising to find that Osage County’s Westphalia Vineyards produces and bottles a dry red wine made from cabernet franc, which is a vitas vinifera variety. Westphalia makes this single varietal wine by using grapes brought from Lodi, California. Because the grapes are grown and made into wine in different states, this cabernet franc is designated as American rather than from a specific American Viticultural Area. It’s compared with a cabernet franc made in Lodi. Both are versatile wines that would go with red and white meat and even dark chocolate desserts.
culturemap.com

Hotel Ella presents Holiday Movies on the Lawn

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hotel Ella will present a viewing of Elf at Holiday Movies on the Lawn. Tickets include movie access, holiday cookies and complimentary family portraits before the movie.
Telegraph

Why chablis is the perfect wine to pour with Christmas lunch

Chablis for Christmas should be an easy phrase to remember, and it really is worth doing just that. This is one of the most useful of wines for the festive period, because its versatility as a food matcher with classic Christmas dishes is peerless. Chablis is 100% chardonnay, but if...
juliensjournal.com

Sips & Tips: Christmastime Wine

It’s December and time to play a bit. I’ve not reviewed fruit wine in the past, and it seems that Christmastime is a good time to do so. After a bit of research, I choose to visit Matt Haas of Dubuque Heritage Winery as he uses fresh fruit or juice (not concentrate) to make his wines. I selected a cherry and a raspberry wine since this is all about Christmas. Angela Jones joined me in the tasting and her thoughts are included.
newjerseystage.com

Virtual Wine Tasting Experience with Darryl McDaniels from Run-DMC and Old York Cellars On December 27th

If you're looking for an interesting wine tasting, here's one that you can do at home. Join a Live on Zoom Virtual Wine Tasting with hip-hop icon Darryl McDaniels from Run-DMC and Old York Cellars sommelier Laurin Dorman on Monday, December 27 at 7:00pm. Darryl will share his passion and enthusiasm for bringing people together through wine and music, while a wine educator leads you through a tasting of three wines expertly paired with locally-made chocolate truffles by The Fudge Shoppe. Portions of the procceeds will go to support The Felix Organization.
Telegraph

The best champagne and sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

It's that time of year again - time to stock up on the champagne and sparkling wine with which to celebrate the holiday season. For those who tend to be slightly more particular with your choice of bubbles, it's advisable to head to the shops and put in your orders now, to give your delivery time to arrive for upcoming festivities.
East Hampton Star

Wine Cellars for Every Occasion

Do you premier cru? Try your luck with "two-buck Chuck"? Tend to be vocal about drinking local? Or go ape for the grape in general?. Anyone who appreciates wine -- fine or the more everyday -- and survived the lockdown has probably thought about developing a cellar or cultivating new favorites after months of dining and quaffing in.
