Performing Arts

Contemporary Ballet Dallas presents Clara's Dream & Holiday Review

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event...

dallas.culturemap.com

Fox 59

Indianapolis Ballet to begin holiday Nutcracker performances

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nutcracker is back in Indy this year as a live, in-person holiday show. The Indianapolis Ballet performs this weekend at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre with shows Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Ticket information is available here. The following weekend, Dec. 17-19, one-hour...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Ballet Company presents the Nutcracker Dec. 10-12

Huntsville, AL. – The Huntsville Ballet Company celebrates the 2021-22 season with its 53rd annual production of the Nutcracker. The holiday classic is a favorite tradition for many North Alabama families. It returns with four performances December 10-12, at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Ballet Presents The Nutcracker, December 10-12

Newton, NC – Generations of families make it a tradition to see a performance of The Nutcracker each year as the Christmas holiday season gets underway. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful and timeless music never fails to enchant audiences as it brings to life the classic holiday story in which young Clara falls asleep and dreams of a dashing Nutcracker Prince who battles the ferocious Rat King.
NEWTON, NC
San Antonio Current

Children's Ballet of San Antonio performance of Nutcracker will include holiday market

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is back with its annual production of The Nutcracker — this time with an immersive twist. Combining multiple holiday traditions into one, this year’s performances at the Lila Cockrell Theatre will also feature a holiday market, “magical makeovers,” photos with Santa and the Nutcracker cast, among more family-friendly diversions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YubaNet

Holiday classic ‘Clara & The Nutcracker’ returns to Miners Foundry

NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 2, 2021 – One of the most beloved holiday traditions will make its way to the Miners Foundry December 9 – 11. “Clara & The Nutcracker” will return for its annual run, presented in conjunction with the Holt Ballet Conservatory. For generations audiences have been delighted...
NEVADA CITY, CA
culturemap.com

Texas Ballet Theater presents Tutu Chic Fashion Show & Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Ballet Theater presents Tutu Chic Fashion Show & Luncheon, highlighting TBT’s dancers on the runway. Presenting Sponsor Neiman Marcus ensures that extraordinary stylings and new surprises await. This unique event will feature a dazzling display of ballet and fashion.
TEXAS STATE
Purdue Contemporary Dance Company to present Winter Works concert

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Contemporary Dance Company, housed in the Patti and Rusty Rueff School of Design, Art and Performance, will present its annual Winter Works dance concert Dec. 10-11. The dance company will present six newly selected works by dance faculty and student artists. In addition to the dances’ movements created in the dance studio this fall, original sound scores were created for each dance by choreographers and Rueff School sound-design students. Rueff School light-design students also worked with choreographers to craft special light designs.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
PaloAltoOnline

'The Christmas Ballet' wraps up classical, contemporary styles in one spirited package

Smuin Contemporary Ballet marks its return to performing live on local stages with a longtime local favorite: "The Christmas Ballet." The company's annual holiday production brings together classical and contemporary dance in one fun, spirited package. The show takes place Dec. 2-5 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Smuin is also offering a virtual viewing option.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
culturemap.com

Galleria Dallas presents Grand Holiday Ice Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleria Dallas will partner with Bryan’s House to create a very special, private, socially distanced event featuring Canadian ice dancing champions Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje, who competed in the 2014 and 2018 Olympics. Galleria Dallas will also partner with Lakewood Early Childhood PTA for a private event featuring Olympic figure skater and Dancing with the Stars alum Mirai Nagasu.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony presents Christmas Pops

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The beloved tradition Christmas Pops continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites, and sing-along carols. Favorite Holiday vocalists, Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr., will join the DSO and the Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. The concerts will also feature an appearance by Santa Claus and a bit of snow.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Houston Repertoire Ballet presents The Nutcracker

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Repertoire Ballet will present its 22nd annual performance series of The Nutcracker, featuring professional guest artists Leah Slavens Haggard as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Matthew Rusk as the Cavalier, and Joseph Modlin as Herr Drosselmeyer.
HOUSTON, TX
Third Coast Review

Review: The Nutcracker, Joffrey Ballet’s Gorgeous Must-See Holiday Tradition

The Nutcracker is as much a part of me as chocolate, and I don’t think I have made it through a holiday. season since I was 4 without seeing a version. I have done Balanchine’s Imperial Russian version with the NYC Ballet, tap versions, dramatic versions with no dance or music, an alien version, Nutcracker on Horses, Nutcracker on Ice—I once sat backstage with Maria Tallchief for the version at the Harris, and in South Bend helped Glen Edgerton into his Prince Costume in another. I have had Gerald Arpino himself give me and my tiny daughter a backstage tour at the Auditorium, and for the last decade I have refereed at a Dance-It-Yourself version for very small children. And so when I say the Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker is a must see for any Chicagoan for a number of reasons, know that I say this with a lot of background.
CHICAGO, IL
culturemap.com

North Texas Performing Arts presents Scrooge the Musical

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. North Texas Performance Arts will present Scrooge the Musical, their 11th year producing the beloved musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Two...
kingstonthisweek.com

Quinte Ballet School’s Holiday Dance with Nutcracker Favourites – A Family Tradition

A dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages, Quinte Ballet School of Canada (QBSC) presents their annual Holiday Dance with Nutcracker favourites on Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Empire Theatre, 321 Front Street in Belleville. Thousands of Quinte area families have enjoyed this production since the school began 50 years ago and its onstage presence was greatly missed last year due to the pandemic. This showcase of 22 dancers from QBSC’s professional training program takes you on a magical journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and introduces you to a host of characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets are available through the Empire Theatre Box Office at 613-969-0099 or online at www.theempiretheatre.com.
