Contemporary Ballet Dallas presents Clara's Dream & Holiday Review

The Nutcracker is as much a part of me as chocolate, and I don’t think I have made it through a holiday. season since I was 4 without seeing a version. I have done Balanchine’s Imperial Russian version with the NYC Ballet, tap versions, dramatic versions with no dance or music, an alien version, Nutcracker on Horses, Nutcracker on Ice—I once sat backstage with Maria Tallchief for the version at the Harris, and in South Bend helped Glen Edgerton into his Prince Costume in another. I have had Gerald Arpino himself give me and my tiny daughter a backstage tour at the Auditorium, and for the last decade I have refereed at a Dance-It-Yourself version for very small children. And so when I say the Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker is a must see for any Chicagoan for a number of reasons, know that I say this with a lot of background.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO