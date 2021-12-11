ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Holiday Lights Parade

culturemap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

The Shops at Legacy North presents The Legacy North Pole

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa Claus and his reindeer are making a pre-Christmas stop at The Legacy North Pole. At the outdoor holiday celebration, attendees can enjoy photos with Santa Claus and his real-life reindeer, a 10-foot frozen ice slide for both children and adults, a winter wonderland snow party with real snow, the majestic Legacy Christmas tree, ornament decoration stations, holiday music, Christmas character meet-and-greets, a letters-to-Santa drop-off station, brunch and cocktail specials from Shops at Legacy restaurants, and kids’ games, activities, and music.
HOUSTON, TX
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murfreesboro stages nighttime parade

MURFREESBORO – Despite cold temperatures, the warmth of the holiday season made it more tolerable to be outside on Thursday night in Murfreesboro where the local Chamber of Commerce conducted a Christmas Parade. Main Street in the business district was packed with onlookers who were treated to a festive...
MURFREESBORO, NC
phillyfunguide.com

Winterfest Presented by Xfinity

King of Prussia Town Center will once again be inviting the local community to help ring in the holiday season during Winterfest Presented by Xfinity, a seasonal celebration and interactive outdoor experience. This year’s Winterfest will encourage attendees to come together and partake in fun family activities such as photos...
FESTIVAL
365thingsaustin.com

Liberty Hill Christmas Festival

Head out to Liberty Hill to experience their annual Christmas Festival! Enjoy shopping and live music during the day, while the kids ice skate, play in real snow, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus! ⁣In the evening, stick around to witness the lighted Christmas Parade along Loop 332!⁣
LIBERTY HILL, TX
culturemap.com

Holiday In Victory Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Holiday in Victory Park, Victory Park will transform into an elevated holiday extravaganza with Santa in the park, festive art installations, live music, libations, a snowfall every hour, tenant activations and more, including a special Victory Park raffle.
Killeen Daily Herald

Heights Frost Fest, Killeen Christmas Parade, Christmas on the Creek and more this week

Winter holiday fun continues this weekend with the annual Harker Heights Frost Fest, Killeen Christmas Parade, Lampasas’s Christmas on the Creek, Breakfast with Santa, Children’s Christmas Bingo, and more happening in the area. There are also non-holiday events like the Brew and Bacon 5K Mug Run, local live music, and library and museum programs to check out.
KILLEEN, TX
auburnwa.gov

Calendar - Community Events

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
thereminder.com

Whoville in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW – The Depot at Graham Central Station hosted Whoville in East Longmeadow on Dec. 4. Many local businesses and individuals volunteered their services at the event including Emilia Capaccio, Andrea McEvady, Val Pioggia of Frosted Desserts, Briana Butler of Pepas Paws, Michelle Martinelli of Willow Barn Designs, Western Mass Lawn Greetings, DeNardo’s, Dazzle Day Face Painters, Shaina of Rescute Bows, Madison who was the vocalist at the event, John Laviolette who played the Grinch, Dan Rodriguez who played Santa, Toys for Tots, St. Michael’s Players Club, the East Longmeadow Library, the East Longmeadow Rotary Club, Sweet Spring Photography and, of course, Steve and Jean Graham, owners of The Depot at Graham Central Station and manager Amy Oliver.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Battalion Texas AM

Holiday season in Aggieland

Holiday events and activities in the Bryan-College Station area offer fun festivities for those sticking around after finals are over. Though many students leave Aggieland to return to their hometowns for the holidays, this year, the seasonal events give cause for spending the holidays in the Brazos Valley. These festive events are hosted by Visit College Station, Destination Bryan and various local businesses. They include Santa’s Wonderland, Christmas at the Park, Howdy Holly-Days, Christmas at the Tree Farm and the Downtown Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Santa Map

SANTA: The Santa Monica Police Officers Association and Santa Monica Firefighters Local 1109 are partnering to bring Santa Monicans some much needed holiday cheer on Saturday. For the last 25 years, public safety officials in Santa Monica have brought Santa to area parks as part of the annual Candy Cane Drive, this year some creativity and determination was required to bring St. Nick to locals. See Page 3 for a schedule of Santa’s path through town or scan the code above and track the route in real time on Saturday. Courtesy image.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westcentralsbest.com

Bossier Holiday Night Market

BOSSIER CITY, La- There's an open air event with plenty of room for social distancing, happening this Saturday!. The Bossier Holiday Night Market is a family friendly event happening December 11, 2021 from 3:00-9:00p.m. It's a free event with free parking and free live music. There will be holiday lights, decorations, food, and of course, there will be plenty of shopping! The Bossier Holiday Night Market is the perfect date night activity, and perfect for the whole family!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
coastalpoint.com

Sunset over Holiday Happenings

The crowd enjoys Christmas carols and the tree-lighting during Bethany Beach’s Holiday Happenings event, part of Weekend Wonderland in Bethany, in collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
candgnews.com

Eastpointe, Roseville plan drive-thru holiday events, parade of lighted vehicles

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Santa Claus is coming to town!. It might look a little bit different this year, but officials in the cities of Eastpointe and Roseville are inviting residents of their cities to “drive-thru” holiday events at their respective city halls this month. For those who’d rather stay home, a parade of vehicles decorated in holiday lights will once again be making its way through Roseville neighborhoods.
ROSEVILLE, MI
culturemap.com

Dwell with Dignity presents Jingle Dwell Donation Drive and Holiday Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dwell with Dignity will present their annual Jingle Dwell holiday party and donation drive. The event will celebrate giving back to the community with live music, food from Easy Slider food truck, refreshments, and merriment.
theweektoday.com

Things to do: Christmas stroll, caroling and more

From the annual Marion Christmas Stroll to holiday concerts and caroling, there’s lots to do in the Tri-Town this week. Come celebrate land conservation in Marion with the Sippican Lands Trust at the Holiday Open House from 6 to 8pm. More on Page 14. Friday, December 10. Mattapoisett Museum New...
The Leaf-Chronicle

Christmas Parade winners announced

The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announced the winners of the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade. More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer. This year’s theme was "Gingerbread Houses” and Lee Irwin, a long-time local reporter and radio personality served as this year’s parade grand marshal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Killeen Daily Herald

Temple Christmas parade tonight

More than 100 lighted floats will roll tonight through downtown Temple as part of the city’s 75th annual Christmas parade. The parade this year is a return to normalcy following last year’s stationary parade, with city officials putting a greater focus on security and safety for spectators. The increased security this year comes after a driver drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing five people and injuring 48.
TEMPLE, TX
Sturgis Journal

Dashing through downtown Sturgis

Hundreds turned out Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the downtown Sturgis Dashing through Downtown Christmas festival. The line was long waiting for Santa Claus, as well as for a picture moment with the Grinch from the Dr. Seuss book, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Kristkindlmarket was set up along Pleasant Avenue, with vendors selling...
STURGIS, MI
susanvillestuff.com

SusanvilleStuff Holiday Event Calendar

The Holiday Season is almost upon us and we’ve put together a list of craft fairs, fireworks, parades, the festival of lights, a holiday concert, and many more fun things. Our list will keep growing through the season so check back often. If you would like to add your group or organization’s event, email your flyer and information to submissions@susanvillestuff.com.
SUSANVILLE, CA

