Arlington Holiday Lights Parade

EAST LONGMEADOW – The Depot at Graham Central Station hosted Whoville in East Longmeadow on Dec. 4. Many local businesses and individuals volunteered their services at the event including Emilia Capaccio, Andrea McEvady, Val Pioggia of Frosted Desserts, Briana Butler of Pepas Paws, Michelle Martinelli of Willow Barn Designs, Western Mass Lawn Greetings, DeNardo’s, Dazzle Day Face Painters, Shaina of Rescute Bows, Madison who was the vocalist at the event, John Laviolette who played the Grinch, Dan Rodriguez who played Santa, Toys for Tots, St. Michael’s Players Club, the East Longmeadow Library, the East Longmeadow Rotary Club, Sweet Spring Photography and, of course, Steve and Jean Graham, owners of The Depot at Graham Central Station and manager Amy Oliver.
