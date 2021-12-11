Women Leading Technology presents Grinchmas Family Festival and Movie Night

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated and BBC actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes. It includes all Harry Potter characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, jokes, songs, props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic, plus lots of mayhem.
