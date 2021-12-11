Women Leading Technology presents Grinchmas Family Festival and Movie Night

Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is hosting their 22nd annual ‘Festival of Trees’ tomorrow evening. All proceeds will go to the help with the operation of the non profit museum. They have added an online auction which is doubling as the silent auction this year. The link to that is available on their Facebook page. Executive director Denise Bradburn joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the museum and the event.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO