Celebrations

Women Leading Technology presents Grinchmas Family Festival and Movie Night

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Women Leading Technology...

dallas.culturemap.com

Morganton News Herald

GALLERY: Polar Express kicks off at The Outreach Center

The Outreach Center kicked off its annual Polar Express program on Friday and Saturday night. This year's event features trolley rides to see the Christmas lights display at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. The rides include hot chocolate and cookies, a dance performance and a visit with Santa. This event will continue on Dec. 10, 17 and 18. For more information on tickets, contact The Outreach Center at 828-439-8300.
THEATER & DANCE
Morning Journal

Elyria presents Festival of Lights for holiday season

The holiday season is well underway in Elyria. The city and The Elyria Sunrise Rotary Club held on Dec. 4 an annual Festival of Lights. Over a thousand people gathered in Ely Square to turn on the holiday lights, meet Santa Claus and revel in the winter season. Santa and...
ELYRIA, OH
themadisonrecord.com

Madison CEO youth to present ‘Frozen Flix and Family Movie Night’

MADISON – On Friday, an ambitious and energetic group of teenagers is coordinating an enjoyable evening out for the family. “Frozen Flix and Family Movie Night” will entertain moms, dads and children on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dublin Park gym at 8324 Old Madison Pike. Admission is $5, but boys and girls who are two years old and younger can attend free of charge.
MADISON, AL
wgil.com

Discovery Depot ‘Festival Of Trees’ Tomorrow Night

Discovery Depot Children’s Museum is hosting their 22nd annual ‘Festival of Trees’ tomorrow evening. All proceeds will go to the help with the operation of the non profit museum. They have added an online auction which is doubling as the silent auction this year. The link to that is available on their Facebook page. Executive director Denise Bradburn joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the museum and the event.
GALESBURG, IL
New Britain Herald

Festival of Lights ceremony slated for this S unday night

BRISTOL – This coming Sunday, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host a Chanukah celebration with food, music and a candle lighting at a member’s home in Bristol starting at 5 p.m. The greater Bristol area’s Jewish community is invited to attend. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged at...
BRISTOL, CT
WALA-TV FOX10

LoDa Art walk presents festive balloon attractions

Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- On Friday night in downtown Mobile, the monthly LoDa Art Walk had a festive touch: the ‘Holly Jolly Art Walk.’. Balloon sculptures were featured in Cathedral Square, ranging in all sizes, and attracting a large crowd. Kids also had the opportunity to meet Santa Claus...
MOBILE, AL
inkfreenews.com

Friday Night Festivities Spread Holiday Cheer

WARSAW — Downtown Warsaw was full of activity Friday night, Dec. 3, between First Friday activities and Warsaw Park & Recreation Department’s Light Up the Night event. Hometown Holly Days was the theme for First Friday. Local artist Marc Eckel completed a Little Drummer Boy-themed art piece on the Kosciusko County Courthouse lawn.
WARSAW, IN
culturemap.com

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience, created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated and BBC actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into 70 minutes. It includes all Harry Potter characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, jokes, songs, props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic, plus lots of mayhem.
HOUSTON, TX
bozone.com

Ellen presentation of Dickens’ ‘Christmas Carol fit for the festive

Ellen presentation of Dickens’ Christmas Carol fit for the festive. The curtains have risen once again at Bozeman’s Ellen Theatre, just in time for the most joyous time of year. The downtown venue features several opportunities to get into the holiday spirit with a twinkling stage favorite. The Ellen invites...
BOZEMAN, MT
culturemap.com

The Mocky Horror Picture Show presents Green Christmas Special with Reefer Madness

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Mocky Horror Picture Show will present a "Green Christmas" special with a public mockery screening of the cult classic Reefer Madness. Guests will enjoy jokes, gifts, and maybe something green.
fortscott.biz

Cocoa and Caroling Dec. 10, 5-8 p.m.

Strolling the sidewalks of Downtown from store to store with complimentary cocoa served by the Museum of Creativity in front of Sunshine boutique. This event offers locals & visitors another opportunity to shop small & support local. while enjoying some holiday cheer!
thesandpaper.net

Albert Hall Christmas Show on Dec. 18

The Pinelands Cultural Society presents its holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Albert Music Hall, located at 131 Wells Mills Rd. (Route 532) in Waretown. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the entertainment begins at 6:30. Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are admitted free. Light refreshments and...
phillyfunguide.com

Winterfest Presented by Xfinity

King of Prussia Town Center will once again be inviting the local community to help ring in the holiday season during Winterfest Presented by Xfinity, a seasonal celebration and interactive outdoor experience. This year’s Winterfest will encourage attendees to come together and partake in fun family activities such as photos...
videtteonline.com

The Vineyard Church kicks off winter break with showing of 'The Polar Express'

To kick off Christmas break, The Vineyard Church will be hosting a free family movie night, showing “The Polar Express” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17. Hot chocolate, cookies and a Christmas-themed photo booth will be available for all attendees. Pizza will also be available for purchase at $1 per slice.
claremont-courier.com

Pomona presents a night of Ghanaian performance

Members of the Volta Drum Dance troupe perform the war-themed dance “Agbekor” on Monday during the Ghanaian, West African Music and Dance Ensemble at Bridges Hall of Music. The performance, which was directed by Nani Agbeli featured four dances, two by Volta Drum Dance, and two by Pomona Ghanaian Music Ensemble. Agbeli is the director of the Pomona Ghanaian Music Ensemble, whose members are Claremont Colleges students. The next free concert at Bridges Hall of Music will be the Pomona College Choir on Friday at 8 p.m. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.
POMONA, CA
thekeystonenews.com

Physics Club Movie Night

On Nov. 12, the Physics Club at KU held a movie night in Grim’s planetarium. The new science fiction film “Dune” was projected onto the large, curved ceiling found in the planetarium. The president of the Physics Club, Noah Cox, said that this is the first year that the Physics...

