2021 Hasselblad Masters Winners Announced

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasselblad has announced the 2021 Hasselblad Masters winners: Florian Ledoux in Aerial, Albrecht Voss in Architecture, Gavin Goodman in Art, Ramon Vaquero in Beauty & Fashion, Honghua Shi in Landscape / Nature, Marek Wurfl in Portrait, Paul Fuentes in Product, Yihao Wang in Project // 21, Nikolay Schegolev in Street /...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

The Home Computer Course Magazine (1983-84) in the Internet Archive #VintageComputing #RetroComputing @internetarchive @KaySavetz

The Home Computer Course (ISSN 0265-2919) was a partwork magazine published by Orbis Publishing in the United Kingdom during 1983 and 1984, covering the subject of home computer technology. It ran for 24 weekly issues, before being succeeded by The Home Computer Advanced Course. Each issue contained articles on various...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Space Bear Claw #WearableWednesday #3DPrinting

Jazza on YouTube learns the power of scaling a model with 3D Printing. Inspired by Warhammer miniatures they craft a life-size wearable space bear claw!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

DESQview/X : The forgotten mid-1990s OS from the future #VintageComputing @TheLunduke

What is DESQview/X? Many people, in the current day and age, may have never even heard of this system from the mid-1990s. Its predecessor, DESQview (without the “/X”) which was first released in 1985, was a multi-tasking, windowing system for DOS. It allowed someone, with very modest PC hardware, to run multiple text-mode DOS applications at the same time. With overlapping, resizable windows. DESQview had true, preemptive multi-tasking. Fast. Stable. Lightweight, Impressive.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – GPIO Ribbon Cable 2×10 IDC Cable – 20 pins 12″ long

NEW PRODUCT – GPIO Ribbon Cable 2×10 IDC Cable – 20 pins 12″ long. Connect this to that! If you want to bridge those contacts out onto another PCB, you’ll want this GPIO Ribbon Cable! Has a nice soft flexible 20-line 0.05″ ribbon cable and keyed IDC connectors. Good for JTAG connections, in particular – but is useful for anything really.
ELECTRONICS
#Hasselblad#Electronics#Aerial#Art Ramon Vaquero#Street Urban#Heritage#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Pololu
adafruit.com

Open Hardware Summit accepting calls for proposals, and Ada Lovelace fellows!

The OSH Summit will be held April 22, 2022 (Possibly at NYC/NYU, Possibly remote, Possibly hybrid!) The Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) aims to foster technological knowledge and encourage research that is accessible, collaborative and respects user freedom. Every year, OSHWA hosts the Open Hardware Summit, which hosts talks that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

How to build a working external 5.25″ USB floppy drive #VintageComputing #IBMPC

(Video) Converting an external 3,5″ USB floppy drive to run a big old 5.25″ drive. It should not work in theory, but it actually does work. All it took was a very old NEC USB Drive (Model UF0001) and an Intel passive 26 pin to 34 pin converter like this here: https://store.cwc-group.com/c74972.html .. hook that up to a good old Teac FD-55GFR and you’re ready to go!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

QTPy Stargate #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Search for palindromes with an Arduino #Arduino #ArtTuesday

A palindrome is a word, phrase, number, or even the conjunction of both words and numbers, that has the particularity of being read the same backwards and forward. Palindromes date back to 70AD when they were found in a graffiti in an ancient city called Herculaneum which was destroyed due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Bop that Minecraft! #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Seth Altobelli decided to make Minecraft just that little bit more difficult to control by using a Raspberry Pi Pico as the control board for a Bop It toy. You steer using an accelerometer that he added and the you hit one of the buttons to move. The other buttons are used for other commands and for jumping. He doesn’t go into the coding too much, but I assume he’s using the Pico to translate between the Bop It’s controls and a HID input. It makes Minecraft much easier incredibly difficult to control, but it’s certainly a cool project!
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

13 Shop Storage and Organizing Tips

In this Fix This Build That video, Brad runs through 13 shop storage and organizing tips. While the video is directed at woodworking shops, a lot of these tips can be used for any sort of maker shop. Some of the tips include having hard and fast rules about what...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 2 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.0-beta.2, the third beta release for CircuitPython 7.1.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues we may still address for 7.1.0. Initial port for Raspberry Pi Broadcom-based boards. Preliminary support for asyncio cooperative multitasking. bitmaptools: dithering and alphablend are new. keypad.Events now include timestamps. framebufferio: support for...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

We can now set RX/TX LEDs on our CP2012N usb serial boards

We use the cp2104 usb-serial converter in a lot of our designs – but it’s hard to get during the shortage(s). The cp2102n is available, and it’s a clooooose replacement but theres a few small hardware changes needed and the internal eeprom is different. So, if you just spent 2 days trying to figure out why your cp2104 eeprom writing code isnt working and you were dreading having to rewrite the libusb vendor calls, good news! This pr to a fork of a program compiled cleanly and did the job a treat on our raspberry pi tester. https://github.com/irrwisch1/cp210x-cfg/pull/1 whew 🙂 – video.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Building Projects from Old Popular Mechanics

Years ago, when I first joined the Make: staff, we acquired a large collection of Popular Mechanics magazines from the 50s-70s. We loved going through them and looking at all of the new technologies of the time, the shop tips, and the projects they featured. There was even a column in Make: for a time where articles from PM were critiqued and sometimes built.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit KB2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s a shiny KB2040! An Arduino Pro Micro-shaped board for Keebs with RP2040. (#keeblife 4 evah) Now we’re seeing lots of people use CircuitPython for keebs, which is awesome! So why not try our hands at spinning up a pro-micro-compatible RP2040 board? The RP2040 is plenty powerful, low-cost, and makes for an excellent keeb driver chip.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Using the SAMD51 True Random Number Generator @weasdown @MicrochipMakes

William Easdown investigates using the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) in the Microchip SAMD51 microcontroller:. Lately, I’ve been wanting to learn how to do direct register access on the SAM family of microcontrollers. I have a SAMD51-based Adafruit Feather M4 Express board, so was looking through the SAMD51’s datasheet to work out which registers I could do something useful with while not having to dive too deep into the microcontroller.
COMPUTERS

