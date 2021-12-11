Holiday In Victory Park

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa Claus and his reindeer are making a pre-Christmas stop at The Legacy North Pole. At the outdoor holiday celebration, attendees can enjoy photos with Santa Claus and his real-life reindeer, a 10-foot frozen ice slide for both children and adults, a winter wonderland snow party with real snow, the majestic Legacy Christmas tree, ornament decoration stations, holiday music, Christmas character meet-and-greets, a letters-to-Santa drop-off station, brunch and cocktail specials from Shops at Legacy restaurants, and kids’ games, activities, and music.
Comments / 0