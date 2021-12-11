ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday In Victory Park

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Arts Fifth Avenue presents Strictly Sinatra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Local crooner Ken Nelson will present Strictly Sinatra, an evening of Sinatra classics in honor of Arts Fifth Avenue's 20 years of programming, and on the occasion of Ol' Blue Eye's 106th birthday. Admission includes a full Italian dinner, wine, and birthday cake.
MUSIC
txktoday.com

Christmas on Main 2021

Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, City of Texarkana, TX and Perot Theatre will be presenting Christmas on Main on December 18, 2021. This event was previously known as Perot Holiday Traditions. Christmas on Main will be a day of activities centered around the showing of three Christmas movies in the historic Perot Theatre.
TEXARKANA, TX
klax-tv.com

AMOA Holiday Homecoming Concert

Join The Alexandria Museum of Art for hot cocoa and great music by Ellene Owens and special guests, December 18th at 6pm. Single tickets and tables for 2, 4 and 6 are available. Guests may bring their own refreshments for their table. Tickets available here: https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=dAZqnr.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
959theriver.com

Keep the Holidays Green

As residents prepare to celebrate the holidays with family and friends this year, the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division would like to encourage eco-friendly practices. “There are many simple things we can do to help our environment,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “If...
WILL COUNTY, IL
#Weather#Art Installations#Danni Kris
culturemap.com

Arlington Holiday Lights Parade

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During Arlington's annual Holiday Lights Parade, thousands of people will gather for the pageantry of the parade, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.
POLITICS
culturemap.com

The Shops at Legacy North presents The Legacy North Pole

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa Claus and his reindeer are making a pre-Christmas stop at The Legacy North Pole. At the outdoor holiday celebration, attendees can enjoy photos with Santa Claus and his real-life reindeer, a 10-foot frozen ice slide for both children and adults, a winter wonderland snow party with real snow, the majestic Legacy Christmas tree, ornament decoration stations, holiday music, Christmas character meet-and-greets, a letters-to-Santa drop-off station, brunch and cocktail specials from Shops at Legacy restaurants, and kids’ games, activities, and music.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Blue Triangle Garden Club presents 60th Diamond Anniversary Christmas Tour of Homes

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Blue Triangle Garden Club will present its 60th Diamond Anniversary Christmas Tour of Homes virtually, an event that will showcase homes in the MacGregor neighborhood and other homes throughout the Houston area. This year’s tour will feature homes in Seabrook, Missouri City, Pearland, Clear Lake, and the MacGregor area.
RECIPES
Colorful Clearwater

4th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

Don’t miss the fun in Downtown Clearwater from December 9 – December 31!. The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency’s Fourth Annual Holiday Extravaganza began its movie series this week on December 9 with a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” If you missed it, don’t fret. More free movies are coming, such as “Die Hard” on December 16, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on December 23, and “Last Holiday” on December 30. All showtimes are at 7:30 p.m.
CLEARWATER, FL
culturemap.com

Twisted X Brewing Co. presents Santa Soiree

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Twisted X Brewing Co. presents Santa Soiree, featuring new holiday seltzer cocktails, an ugly sweater contes, Christmas bingo, live music, photos with Santa, a candy cane hunt with prizes, and more.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

ROCO Connections: Yuletide Brunch & Brass

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Audience members can delight in the sounds of holiday music, infused with the unique humor and engaging wit for which the ROCO Brass Quintet is beloved, while enjoying a Czech-inspired brunch prepared by Chef Soren Pedersen.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Botanic Garden presents Holiday in the Garden

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas will present Holiday in the Garden. The festive indoor-outdoor event will feature a Sip-n-Shop, festive décor, free afternoon admissions to the Garden, and even a special visit from Santa Claus. The Fort Worth Opera continues a favorite tradition of live, holiday performances and this year, Wandering Roots Markets has organized a larger number of food trucks, live music, and an artisan market featuring handmade goods for sale.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Contemporary Ballet Dallas presents Clara's Dream & Holiday Review

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Contemporary Ballet Dallas’ holiday production includes two acts: Clara’s Dream (the best parts of The Nutcracker) & Holiday Review (including performances in tap, jazz, hip hop, & contemporary to holiday songs). Clara’s Dream includes CBD’s Youth Ballet Company, guests & CBD students, and the Holiday Review includes CBD’s Youth Hip Hop Company, Youth Tap Ensemble Company, Youth Ballet, guests, and CBD students.
PERFORMING ARTS
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History presents Winter Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will present Winter Fest, a multi-cultural holiday celebration for the whole family. Guests are invited wear their pajamas, enjoy hot chocolate, and get a picture with Santa, while learning about diverse holiday celebrations from across Fort Worth. Central to the event will be a special live dance performance from local dance company, Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth, Inc.
FORT WORTH, TX
phillyfunguide.com

Winterfest Presented by Xfinity

King of Prussia Town Center will once again be inviting the local community to help ring in the holiday season during Winterfest Presented by Xfinity, a seasonal celebration and interactive outdoor experience. This year’s Winterfest will encourage attendees to come together and partake in fun family activities such as photos...
FESTIVAL
thesunpapers.com

Berlin Historic Preservation Commission hosts 5th annual holiday stroll

On Saturday Dec. 11, the Berlin Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be hosting its 5th annual Holiday Stroll. Where in the past there have been house tours of the historic homes, this year’s tour looked a little different. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the community is invited to...
POLITICS
culturemap.com

Austin Artists Market presents Hill Country Holiday Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Holiday Bazaar will allow eventgoers to shop for unique gifts for friends and family. There will be food, beverages, and live music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WYTV.com

Fundraising for Rowan’s park with holiday cheer

(WKBN) – The efforts continue to raise money for Rowan Sweeney’s Memorial Park. This weekend the community is invited to a breakfast with Santa. Rowan’s dad David expressed his excitement for the event. He talked about Rowan and how much fun he had meeting Santa. He said this is a great way to continue hosting events in his son’s honor.
CHARITIES
365thingsaustin.com

Liberty Hill Christmas Festival

Head out to Liberty Hill to experience their annual Christmas Festival! Enjoy shopping and live music during the day, while the kids ice skate, play in real snow, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus! ⁣In the evening, stick around to witness the lighted Christmas Parade along Loop 332!⁣
LIBERTY HILL, TX
AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Central Park Holiday Trees Coming Down

Following the radio program Penansky was going to Central Park to join other city employees in taking down the holiday trees that have been up for a few weeks. Last year with COVID there was no Hometown Holidays event in downtown Faribault so city staff came up with the idea of having businesses, non-profits and others bring a tree to the park and decorate the tree.
FARIBAULT, MN

