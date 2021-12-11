Royals front office member dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of...hutchpost.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0