Royals front office member dies

 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of...

Royals saddened by death of Jim Fregosi Jr.

KANSAS CITY -- Jim Fregosi Jr., Royals special assistant to the general manager and a longtime scout, died unexpectedly on Thursday. He was 57. The news stunned the Royals and the entire scouting community. “Our entire organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Fregosi Jr.,” president...
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
People

Patrick Mahomes Wants Baby Sterling to Play Golf, Says She'll 'Probably Be Better Than Me by 15'

Patrick Mahomes hopes his little girl follows in his dad's athletic footsteps. The NFL star appeared on Monday's episode of The Drive on 610 Sports Radio, where he revealed which sport he hopes his 9-month-old daughter will play in the future. Mahomes shares the infant with fiancée Brittany Matthews, who co-owns the professional women's soccer team Kansas City Current.
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
FanSided

Did Cardinals just leak Yankees-Luke Voit trade with sneaky edit?

Congrats, New York Yankees fans who live in the midwest! You’ll be able to travel to St. Louis to watch your boys play the Cardinals at Busch Stadium from Aug. 5-7. Anti-congrats, Yankees fans who live anywhere else! Because you were given quite a scare on Tuesday by a Cardinals hype video that ended up … possibly revealing a little something about how this week is going to end.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
985thesportshub.com

Cardinals outbid Red Sox for one of team’s free agent targets

Steven Matz will not be taking his talents to Boston, as the St. Louis Cardinals have outbid the field and signed the lefty to a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Matz decision, which was always expected to come before Thanksgiving, came on...
FanSided

Braves already have Freddie Freeman replacement in mind, just in case

Braves check in on alternative if Freddie Freeman leaves. Yet, it’s not enough to make Atlanta fans happy. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet in free agency, but they are starting to take a look at alternative options at first base just in case they are unable to re-sign Freddie Freeman to a long-term deal. The reports are they have been in contact with the Oakland A’s about Matt Olson.
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s exact contract demands make Braves look even worse

The Braves re-signing Freddie Freeman has always been an obvious move for Atlanta and his reported contract demands make it perplexing a deal isn’t done. With more big-name free agents being taken off the market, one of the biggest names remaining is first baseman Freddie Freeman, who most recently helped the Atlanta Braves capture their first World Series win since 1995. And the belief has long been that the club would re-sign one of the unquestioned franchise leaders.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Kris Bryant News

Kris Bryant is one of the biggest names on the Major League Baseball free agency market, but it doesn’t sound like he’s going to sign a contract anytime soon. According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Bryant – who was traded from Chicago to San Francisco at the deadline – is not planning on signing before the work stoppage.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

