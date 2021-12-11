Edge Impulse $34m in funding round …

The investment will accelerate Uniform’s move to redefine the intersection of commerce, content and digital experiences. Uniform, the first headless composable digital experience platform (DXP) company, today announced that it has raised a $28 million Series A investment round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The round also includes participation from Elad Gil and Array Ventures. Uniform will use the new funds to accelerate the growth of its global team, deepen relationships with ecosystem technology vendors, expand support for digital agencies delivering DXP solutions, and increase capabilities of its core platform to continue optimizing digital experience production from ideation to end-user experience delivery.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO