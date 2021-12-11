ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Edge Impulse $34m in funding round …

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting this up here to check back on it later – Edge Impulse adds $34m in funding – “Since our launch in 2019, nearly 30,000 developers from thousands of enterprises have created over 50,000 custom...

blog.adafruit.com

VentureBeat

Edge Impulse lands $34M as the TinyML market continues to grow

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. As enterprises increasingly pilot AI technologies, tiny machine learning, or TinyML, is emerging as the preeminent way...
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Edge Impulse Raises $34 Million, Triples Valuation

Edge Impulse, the embedded machine learning developer platform vendor, has raised $34 million in a Series B funding round, tripling its valuation to $234 million. The company closed a $15 million Series A round seven months ago. So far, the startup has raised $54 million in venture funding. The company...
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Reltio reveals growth strategies after recent round of $120 million funding

Data management is tough, especially with the amount of data increasing as the pandemic accelerates the need for remote interactions and transactions. Not only does data management require a lot of storage, it demands frequent monitoring, analysis and security protocols as well. Reltio Inc., founded in 2011, is designed to...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Stacked Completes $35 Million Funding Round

Partner at Alameda Research Ventures, Brian Lee, noted that Stacked was a “unique and simple investment experience for retail investors.”. Crypto trading app Stacked has completed its Series A funding round. Previously, the Chicago-based company raised $1 million in its seed round in September 2020. Now, it has raised a total of $35 million.
MARKETS
gamesindustry.biz

Krafton leads $11m funding round in Tamatem Games

Tamatem Games has raised $11 million in a funding round led by Krafton, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds parent company. The round also included investment from new investors Venture Souq and Endeavor Catalyst, as well as existing investors, GamesBeat reported. Tamatem is a mobile publisher focusing on the Arabic-speaking market and based in...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Uniform Raises $28M In Series A Funding Round Led by Insight Partners

The investment will accelerate Uniform’s move to redefine the intersection of commerce, content and digital experiences. Uniform, the first headless composable digital experience platform (DXP) company, today announced that it has raised a $28 million Series A investment round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners. The round also includes participation from Elad Gil and Array Ventures. Uniform will use the new funds to accelerate the growth of its global team, deepen relationships with ecosystem technology vendors, expand support for digital agencies delivering DXP solutions, and increase capabilities of its core platform to continue optimizing digital experience production from ideation to end-user experience delivery.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Maven 11 Capital raise $120M in secondary funding round

Digital asset investment firm Maven 11 Capital has announced a $120 million funding round for its private investment establishment, Venture Fund II, in a move that will further expand its financial footprint across emerging sectors of decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0. The funding round builds off a successful inaugural raise of $40 million in June of this year.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
phocuswire.com

YouTrip eyes B2B payments following $30M funding round

Travel payments specialist YouTrip has landed $30 million in a Series A round. The Singapore-based company says its app has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times and that it has processed some 20 million transactions across Singapore and Thailand. The investments comes from unnamed "Asia family offices" - bringing...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Talewind raises $3.4m in funding round

UK studio Talewind has raised $3.4 million in a round of funding to fuel the development of games for the Roblox platform. The round saw participation from numerous investors, including Firstminute Capital, Animoca Brands, PRO Founders, 1UP Fund, FJ Labs, Sequoia Scout Fund and King's Juha Paananen. Talewind opened in...
VIDEO GAMES
ExecutiveBiz

Quantum Tech Company Q-CTRL Announces Series B Funding Round

Q-CTRL, an Australia-based quantum control software company, has raised $25 million in a round of Series B financing led by Airbus Ventures. The latest financing round will enable Q-CTRL to expand its quantum control infrastructure software development initiatives and broaden its presence into quantum sensing-backed data-as-a-service markets, Airbus Ventures said Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sportspromedia.com

PickGuru raises UK£2.6m in seed funding round

Sports betting startup received pre-money valuation of UK£6m. Marshmallow and Paddy Power among new platform’s early investors. PickGuru, a new social gambling platform which is set to launch in early 2022, has raised UK£2.6 million (US$3.5 million) in an initial seed funding round. Founded by Oliver Slipper, the co-founder of...
GAMBLING
gamesindustry.biz

Cudo closes $250,000 pre-seed funding round

Virginia-based studio Cudo, previously known as The SkyFarm Company, has closed a $250,000 pre-seed funding round. The company is currently working on an animated series, Duncan's Flying Tugboat, with plans to bring the IP to Roblox and Web3 games. "The show's narrative will be interwoven with experiences designed by Cudo's...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Customer experience specialist Genesys valued at $21B after $580M funding round

Genesys Cloud Services Inc., a major provider of customer experience management software, today announced that it has closed a $580 million funding round at a $21 billion valuation. The venture capital arm of Salesforce.com Inc. led the funding round. The software-as-a-service giant was joined by ServiceNow Ventures, Zoom Video Communications...
SOFTWARE
sportspromedia.com

100 Thieves valued at US$460m after US$60m funding round

New capital to support growth of 100 Thieves’ esports, entertainment and apparel businesses. LA-based company also planning to launch new businesses and make further acquisitions. US-based esports organisation 100 Thieves has raised a further US$60 million in new funding, taking its value to US$460 million. The Series C round was...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Falcon Edge Capital eyes raising a fund of over $10 billion

The firm is in early stages of talks to raise a fund of over $10 billion, sources familiar with the matter told me. The talks have yet to be finalized and the size of the fund may change, some of the sources cautioned. The sources requested anonymity as they are...
MARKETS
TechRadar

Cloudflare shows focus on boosting customer website speed with Zaraz deal

Cloudflare has acquired Zaraz, a company that has developed technology to speed up and secure websites by reducing the impact of third-party marketing and analytics tools. This transaction marks Cloudflare’s first acquisition of a company built on its own developer platform, Cloudflare Workers. Going forward, Zaraz will use Cloudflare...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

WisdomTree Launches Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager, announced the launch of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) on the CBOE. WTAI is a passively managed ETF that seeks to track the price and performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index (WAII). WTAI has an expense ratio of 0.45%.
MARKETS

