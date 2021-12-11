China Exports of Toys

Chinese Authorities Signal Discomfort with Yuan Strength. Yuan Turnaround Could Prompt Fresh Leg Higher for USD. The Chinese Yuan has come back into the limelight after the PBoC announced yesterday that it would raise the reserve requirement ratio for FX deposits to 9% from 7%, effective as of December 15th. In turn, this would alleviate appreciation pressures for the Yuan and signal that the PboC are growing wary of persistent Yuan strength. This also marks the second time this year that PboC has raises the RRR on FX deposits, the prior occasion in late May/early June to 7% from 5%, prompting a short-term bottom in USD/CNH, rising 2.2% in the following two weeks. The move to raise the RRR on FX deposits reduces the supply of dollars and thus put pressure on the yuan to weaken.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO