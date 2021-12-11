ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Large majority of voters in Republic in favour of Irish unity – poll

By James Ward
 2 days ago

A large majority of voters in the Republic would back a united Ireland in a referendum, a new poll has shown.

The Ipsos MRBI study for the Irish Times showed that 62% of voters would support Irish unity, with 16% opposed – 13% said they do not know, while 8% said they would not vote.

Most voters said they would like to see a vote issue take place “in the next 10 years”, at 42%.

That is compared with 16% who said they wanted the poll to be held more than a decade into the future, 15% who want one now and 13% who said never.

However, a majority said that while they support Irish unity in principle, it is not a priority issue for them.

Some 52% said a constitutional poll was “not very important, but I would like to see it some day”, compared with 20% who said it was “very important, it is a priority for me”.

Almost a quarter, 24%, said it was “not at all important”.

Voters also appear reluctant to make changes to national symbols that might accommodate the Unionist population in a new Ireland.

On a new flag, 77% said they would “not accept” one, 72% opposed a new national anthem and 71% rejected Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth.

People are also unwilling to bear the financial burden that could come with unity, with 79% saying they would “not accept” higher taxes, while another 79% said they were opposed if it meant less money to spend on public services.

But most people said they would accept having closer ties with the UK, with 47% in favour and 42% opposed.

A slim majority also backed having Unionist politicians as part of Government in Dublin, with 44% saying they would accept it, compared with 42% who opposed it.

People aged 25 to 34 are the biggest supporters of a united Ireland, at 67%, closely followed by the over 65s, on 66%.

People aged 18 to 24 and 50 to 64 are least likely to support the move, but a majority would still back it, with 57% of voters in each cohort in favour.

Fine Gael voters are most likely to oppose the move, with 25% of people who gave them a first preference vote saying they would opt for Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom, and 31% saying the issue was “not at all important”.

Unsurprisingly, Sinn Fein voters are most in favour, with 78% backing unity in a referendum and 36% saying the issue is “very important, it is a priority for me”.

The study found that 8% of Sinn Fein voters would opt for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK in a border poll.

The survey was conducted in the Republic of Ireland among a national quota sample of 1,200 people between December 5 and 8, among people over 18 and throughout every constituency.

The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

