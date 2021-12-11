ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK’s first vegan butcher launches £79 Christmas dinner

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogV4j_0dKCQd2D00

The UK ’s first vegan butcher shop has launched a plant-based Christmas dinner for two – but it comes with a £79 price tag,

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher, based in Islington , London , sells a range of alternative meats including “baycon”, “ribz”, “soysage patties” and burgers .

This festive season, it has launched a “Royal Christmas Meat Feast Box”, including vegan turkey plus all the trimmings.

The box, which is still available for delivery before Christmas, also features plant-based “peegs in blankets” and charred Brussel sprouts garnished with “baycon“.

Also included in the box are carrots rubbed with warm spices, maple and thyme, six-hours slow cooked cabbage braised in vegan wine, roast potatoes, stuffing, mixed greens and mashed potato.

One review from a customer described the meal as “perfect”. “The meat lump is amazing and great in sandwiches with pickle,” they said.

“The potatoes were lovely and crispy, and everything was so perfect. And so easy too! Very pleased.”

At £79, the meal is significantly pricier than some meat-based Christmas dinners being sold by supermarkets. Tesco’s Christmas dinner for two from its Finest range retails for £35, while Asda is selling a frozen Christmas dinner bundle for £16.85.

The butcher is also selling a pared down version of the Royal Christmas Meat Feast at a slightly cheaper price of £55 which omits the “peegs in blankets”, mashed potatoes, greens and stuffing.

Earlier this year, a survey by The Vegan Society found that one in four people in the UK have reduced their consumption of animal products during the pandemic.

One in five said they had reduced their meat intake, while 12 per cent said they no longer eat as many eggs and dairy products.

Rudy’s Vegan Butcher first opened its doors in November 2020, when it sold out of all its products in one day.

In a post to Instagram at the time, the butcher said it had also received 100 online orders within the first 10 minutes of launching its website.

Aside from the butcher shop, Rudy’s also has two restaurants in Camden and Islington serving a variety of vegan dishes including a “chik’n” burger, buffalo “chik’n” wings and vegan hot dogs.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese diner is banned from eat-all-you-can buffet for eating too much after bingeing on EIGHT POUNDS of prawns in one sitting and an entire tray of pigs trotters in another

A man has been banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant in central China after being accused by the owner of eating too much. The food live-streamer, only known as Mr Kang, was banned from Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet, in Changsha city, after a few binge eating visits. He ate an entire...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Christmas Dinner#The Butcher#Food Drink#Rudysdvd#Instagram A#Tesco#Finest#Asda#The Vegan Society
Indy100

Hilarious review of ‘worst Michelin star meal ever’ with 27-courses that left woman ‘extremely hungry’

A Michelin star is considered to be the ultimate hallmark of fine dining, an honor awarded to the world’s top chefs and restaurants.It’s meant to signify culinary excellence, and the stars are not easy to obtain. All that is to say: if you go to a Michelin star restaurant you expect it to be pretty darn good, or the very least—edible, right?For author Geraldine DeRuiter, this was apparently not the case. DeRuiter shared her horrible dining experience at Bros. in Lecce, Italy where she was served meat droplets a tablespoon of crab and glasses of vinegar... yum?“There is something...
RESTAURANTS
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
RECIPES
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kfgo.com

Pizza Corner for Christmas dinner?

Not exactly a Hallmark Movie Title : “A very pepperoni Christmas”. My mom’s tradition is Pizza Corner for Christmas dinner. Before you cast judgement there’s some history and intention behind it. The choice of pizza began 30+ years ago when we were headed out to ski in Montana and friends from LaMoure were meeting us in Valley City. Rather than spend hours preparing a traditional Christmas dinner & then delay the trip by cleaning up. We decided to enjoy Pizza Corner.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Long Island Business News

Tate’s launches vegan line of cookies

Southampton-based Tate’s Bake Shop now offers a new line of vegan cookies. With this new product line, the company is expanding market share for its thin, crispy signature cookie that is sold nationwide by appealing to those who follow a plant-based way of eating. The company already offers gluten-free options.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
vegnews.com

A Christmas Miracle? Subway UK Just Launched Vegan Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog Subs

A vegan bacon-wrapped hot dog sub sandwich has arrived at select Subway locations in the United Kingdom in time for Christmas. The limited-time P.I.B. (Plants in Blanket) sandwich features a vegan sausage that comes wrapped in plant-based bacon and is drizzled with a maple syrup glaze and served with ketchup. As with all orders at Subway, customers can customize their subs with vegetable toppings and condiments.
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vegan butcher shop helps put Rochester on culinary map

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What’s a holiday celebration without that big meat dish? Butcher shops this time of the year are prepared for a big holiday rush. But what if you don’t eat meat? A Rochester shop has the answer. ’Tis the season for eating. And Rob Nipe is ready. “This...
ROCHESTER, NY
froggyweb.com

UK Man Downs McDonald’s Christmas Menu

A UK man did a challenge where he downed an entire McDonald’s Christmas menu in 24 minutes. For a whopping 10,000 calories! The challenge consisted of:. • 3 festive stacks (beef ones) • 2 cheese shareboxes. • 8 festive pies. • 2 Celebrations McFlurries. Would you be able to do...
RESTAURANTS
everythingsouthcity.com

Let Dominic’s Cater Your Christmas Dinner! Order NOW!

Dominic’s On the Go will be offering their famous signature PRIME RIB dinner for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year and as if it couldn’t get any better – they are adding a 6oz Grilled Salmon with Lemon Butter Sauce! The complete dinner comes with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, a Spring Mix Salad with Cranberries, Gorgonzola and Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Fresh Baked Rolls and butter. And to top off that amazing dinner, enjoy their Eggnog Santa Hat Cheesecake!
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

A few of our favourite dinner recipes to try this week

December seems like a strange time of year to get excited about new weeknight recipes. There’s just so much to do as Christmas approaches. Lean on standbys! Order a takeaway! You’re busy. And yet – this is surely a procrastination technique – I’m in full cooking mode, trying...
RECIPES
Mashed

Subway UK Is Testing A Vegan Spin On A Holiday Favorite

If you want to eat vegan at Subway, you just have to know what to look for. According to Women's Health, avoid the croissants and English muffins and opt for breads like the Italian white bread or the tomato basil wrap. Naturally, all the raw vegetables on the menu can complete any vegan meal, and some locations even offer the Beyond Meatball Marinara Sub. As it stands, this fast food chain might not have a million options for anyone looking to pursue a vegan diet, but it can definitely offer up some accommodating meals in a pinch.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Japanese food blogger goes viral after trying British roast dinner for first time

A Japanese food blogger has gone viral on TikTok after she posted about trying a traditional British roast dinner for the first time.Ariyo Fukui, 27, who goes by @tomatoariyo on the platform, lives in Bristol after having moved to the UK from Tokyo.On Saturday, Fukui posted a video about her summer visit to the Brent House Carvery in Highbridge,Somerset Live reports, and blogged about the experience of trying the traditional roast for the first time.“In Tokyo we have roast beef and roast chicken but it’s just a few slices of thin meat,” she told the publication.“I never knew a...
TV & VIDEOS
drugstorenews.com

Clo-Clo Vegan Foods launches frozen breadsticks

Breadsticks are going vegan. Clo-Clo Vegan Foods unveiled its latest innovation — frozen vegan cauliflower and sweet potato breadsticks. Available in three varieties — cauliflower, cauliflower with garlic and oil, and sweet potato with sugar and cinnamon — the breadsticks are made without such allergens as dairy, egg, soy, shellfish, fish, peanuts, gluten, sesame and tree nuts, the Edina, Minn.-based company said.
EDINA, MN
Telegraph

Diana Henry's best vegetarian Christmas dinner recipes

As Christmas approaches, I get more cheerful. I’m astonished, every year, that this happens. I mean, nothing has changed. I have the same problems I had in November, but Christmas is like going to a restaurant. They’re both set apart from normal life. Time is suspended until Christmas is...
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

377K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy