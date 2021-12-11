Two the point: Hubert Davis likes pairing of guards Caleb Love, RJ Davis as UNC meets Elon

CHAPEL HILL — Coach Hubert Davis found himself recalling North Carolina’s decorated backcourt from its 2016 Final Four team earlier this week, while he explained the benefits Caleb Love and RJ Davis currently are providing in tandem.

The Tar Heels’ two-headed point guard lineup with the sophomores alongside each other has made for a productive pairing through the season’s first eight games, and Hubert Davis said he hadn’t considered using lead guards in such a capacity, until he had a front-row view of Joel Berry and Marcus Paige working in concert as an assistant coach under Roy Williams.

“Before I got into coaching, I never looked at it that way,” Hubert Davis said. “And then we had Joel Berry and Marcus Paige, and I said wow that’s pretty good. That’s nice to have two ball-handlers out there. You can never be pressed, you can never be taken out of your offense, and you’ve got multiple playmakers that can make plays for your team.

“And that’s what we have in RJ and Caleb. At any given time, those are guys that can make shots, but they also can consistently create shots.”

Love and RJ Davis are coming a comprehensive performance as North Carolina (6-2) meets visiting Elon (2-7) on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

They combined for 40 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals, and hit 7 of 11 launches from beyond the 3-point arc, while helping power the Tar Heels’ convincing defeat of Georgia Tech during last week’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Davis supplied 13 of his 23 points in the second half Sunday in Atlanta, and didn’t miss a shot from the field (4-for-4, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range) or the free throw line (2-for-2) after halftime, while North Carolina connected on 65.5-percent shooting from the field in the second half.

The Tar Heels unloaded a 22-4 run to beak open the game in the second half, with the surge capped by Love’s feed for Davis’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Love played all 20 minutes during the second half and Davis played all but two minutes.

“I couldn’t take them off the floor,” Hubert Davis said after the game. “They were just too good, and they’ve been really good throughout the entire year.”

RJ Davis ranks third on North Carolina’s team in scoring (14.3 points per game) on the young season, and tops the Tar Heels in 3-pointers (18), 3-point percentage (51.4 percent) and free throw percentage (90 percent). The Georgia Tech victory marked his second 20-point game, after a 26-point effort last month in a win against Brown.

Love leads North Carolina in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (4.3 per game). He has delivered three 22-point outings through eight games, and also leads the Tar Heels in free throw attempts (27-for-35), an indicator of his attacking as a driver, particularly in pick-and-roll situations.

“I feel like nobody can stop me going downhill,” Love said earlier this week, “and then my IQ is so high. So I just make the right read, whether I drop it off to the big, kick out or go for the layup.

“The work I’ve put in, I’m just trusting my work. Just going out there, having fun, playing hard and playing with confidence. I think that’s what I’m doing.”

Meanwhile, Elon arrives in Chapel Hill still in search of its first victory against a Division I opponent this season, after reaching the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament final last season and coming up one win short of an NCAA Tournament berth.

Elon has been best by injuries. Veteran forward and team leader Chuck Hannah made his season debut last weekend, during the Phoenix’s loss to area rival High Point. Versatile swingman Jerald Gillens-Butler hasn’t played since Nov. 21, missing Elon’s last three games. And explosive guard Ja’Dun Michael, the local product from Burlington, has yet to play in a game this season.

Elon has faced plenty of name-brand opponents already this season, falling to Florida, West Virginia, Mississippi and Temple. And the Phoenix plays at No. 12 Arkansas in less than two weeks.

“It hurts to not be able to break through and get the result we wanted,” Elon coach Mike Schrage said after the High Point loss, “but we are going to keep getting better and getting stronger. I thought we came with the right mindset and defensive mentality early, but we have to learn to put 40 minutes together, and I think that starts with our preparation.”

Who: Elon (2-7) at North Carolina (6-2)

When: 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network)

Where: Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Series: North Carolina leads 20-4 and has won the last 13 meetings. The series dates to 1912. These teams have played each other just three times — December 2011, November 2018, November 2019 — since a 1950 matchup at venerable Alumni Gym, Elon’s former home for basketball.

Up next: North Carolina plays host to Furman on Tuesday night, while Elon plays host to Winthrop on Wednesday night

