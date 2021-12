An athlete knows we will have an off day occasionally. It is just part of the process of being an athlete. It is impossible to expect that the human body can always run at peak performance at all times. This is why all sports have an off-season where athletes rest and recover. Back in my ultra-marathon days, I kept a rigorous training regimen. During one long training stretch which lasted several months in duration, over time I started to notice my times per mile were increasing steadily (a bad thing), I was waking up very tired and unmotivated and, in some cases, the number of miles per week were dropping at a steady rate. Sub-optimal performance over time.

