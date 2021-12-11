ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bulgaria: Centrist party leader asked to form government

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dKCPszf00

Bulgaria's president on Saturday gave a mandate to form a new government to the prime minister-designate of a centrist party that won the country's parliamentary election last month on promises to fight endemic corruption and carry out legal reforms.

Kiril Petkov, 41, leader of the newly formed We Continue the Change (PP) party, accepted the instruction a day after signing a reform-oriented coalition agreement with three other left-wing and center-right groups that won seats in the national legislature.

“You and the coalition partners have a responsibility to reform the vicious power model inherited from 12 years of authoritarian rule, to tackle corruption and lawlessness, the inequalities and poverty they create,” President Rumen Radev said, referring to the governance of Bulgaria's three-time prime minister, Boyko Borissov.

The president urged the next government to focus on reforms in the judiciary, arguing that “the battle for the rule of law will be decisive for all other battles.”

The four-party coalition will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat parliament, which is set to vote Monday on approving the new government. Among the coalition government's main tasks will be trying to steer the European Union member nation out of a twin health and economic crisis.

Petkov, the founder of a technology investment company, recalled Bulgaria's months of anti-corruption protests last year and said the country was ready for change.

"It is time, after 32 years, that Bulgarians saw power-holders who care for them; it is time young Bulgarians abroad saw Bulgaria as a promising place to return to, and our parents saw Bulgaria as a place where they can have a worthy pension and live their old age with dignity,” he said.

The Balkan country of 7 million has one of the world’s fastest-shrinking populations, as well as the highest income inequality and the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the 27-nation EU.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Bulgaria’s parliament approves new government

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament on Monday formally approved the country’s new centrist-led government in a bid to restore stability, tackle the coronavirus crisis and spur economic development in the poorest EU member country. Lawmakers voted 134-104 to elect 41-year-old Kiril Petkov as prime minister. In...
POLITICS
Reuters

Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister

SOFIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bulgarian lawmakers on Monday voted in Kiril Petkov, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, as prime minister and approved the lineup of his broad coalition government, ending months of political deadlock in the European Union's poorest member state. Petkov, 41, whose new centrist faction We Continue The Change...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumen Radev
Reuters

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table. Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Legislature#Party Leader#Election#Centrist#Bulgarians#Balkan#Eu
Fox News

Blinken attends G7 meeting in united front against ‘hostile actors’ amid concerns of Russia, Ukraine tussle

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top allies in Liverpool, England Saturday to solidify their united front against any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Ahead of the G7 meeting, Blinken met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Lis Truss to discuss the U.S. and U.K.’s shared challenges and to coordinate efforts in deterring Russia.
POLITICS
Reuters

Czech president rejects new PM's foreign minister nominee

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Friday he had rejected the nomination of a foreign minister in the incoming cabinet over the candidate's reservations toward Israel and toward cooperation with other members in a central European alliance. Zeman said in a statement he was ready...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NBC News

Major Venezuela opposition leader quits interim government

CARACAS — Julio Borges, who serves as foreign minister for Venezuela’s U.S.-backed interim government, said on Sunday he would leave his post, further weakening the opposition just weeks after it was routed in regional elections. The United States and dozens of other countries recognize the interim government, led by Juan...
POLITICS
WRAL

Brazil president joins centrist party with election ahead

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro officially joined the centrist Liberal Party on Tuesday, a key political deal in his quest for reelection in 2022. After two years without a political party, Bolsonaro decided to join one of the parties in the so-called Center group, a sign that he is changing course from his 2018 campaign strategy, when he sharply criticized old-school political practices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia

European Union foreign ministers met Monday to discuss how to thwart the threat of a possible new Russian invasion of Ukraine and what measures to take should Moscow decide to send its troops across the border.U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has moved 70,000 troops toward Ukraine’s border and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack Ukraine and rejects Western concerns as part of a smear campaign.“We are on deter mode,” to dissuade Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Borrell, who is chairing Monday's meeting, said that no...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin tells Biden he would like to meet face to face but complains Russia is being ‘demonised’

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin told the US president Joe Biden that he would “really want” to meet him in person as they agreed to hold more talks amid tensions over the troop build-up near Ukraine.According to a short video released on the state TV channel Rossiya 1, Mr Putin told his US counterpart: “[We will] definitely see each other, I would really want that to happen.”But Mr Putin had no particular grounds for optimism after he spoke to his US counterpart, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, attributing it to very serious, conceptual differences between the two countries over Moscow’s “red...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting

BUDAPEST/PARIS (Reuters) - Hungary said it agreed with France on several issues of strategic importance for Europe’s future as it prepared for talks on Monday between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron, who was due to start a trip to Budapest by visiting the grave...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Macron's Hungary trip highlights EU rift over liberal values

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled to Hungary's capital on Monday for talks with the leaders of the European Union's eastern member nations, discussions likely to highlight political rifts over the scope of the EU's authority and the bloc's future course. Macron was set to have a bilateral meeting in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a right-wing populist who has challenged the EU's values and its jurisdiction over the affairs of the 27 member nations. Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki with whom Macron also plans to meet, have been engaged in a conflict with Brussels...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

473K+
Followers
121K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy