ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Kidnapped Red Cross workers freed in eastern Congo

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Two staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) abducted last month in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been freed, the humanitarian organisation said on Saturday.

The ICRC said in late November that one Congolese citizen and an international staff member had been kidnapped in North Kivu province, where dozens of armed militias operate. read more

"We are relieved by the return of our colleagues and we rejoice that they are able to return to their families," Rachel Bernhard, head of the ICRC's delegation in Congo, told Reuters.

"We would like to reiterate that this kidnapping and all other attacks against humanitarian personnel can endanger activities dedicated to helping communities hard hit by the conflict."

She provided no further details about the circumstances of the kidnapping or the subsequent liberation.

The United Nations and humanitarian organisations have warned about an increase in attacks on aid workers in eastern Congo. Three employees of the U.N. refugee agency were injured on Wednesday in North Kivu when their vehicle came under fire. read more

Reporting by Djaffar Al Katanty; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

At Least 20 Sudanese Soldiers Die After Ethiopian Troops Ambush Personnel at Border as Survivors Remain Trapped on a Riverbank

Sudanese authorities reported that at least 20 military troops died after encountering Ethiopian forces in an ambush on the two countries' shared border, forcing survivors into the riverbank while waiting for support. The incident occurred on Saturday when Sudanese soldiers were traveling across the Atbara river and were suddenly bombarded...
MILITARY
BBC

Burkina Faso: Tear gas fired at protesters decrying Islamist attacks

Police in Burkina Faso have fired tear gas at people protesting against the state's failure to stop a rise in Islamist violence. Some erected barricades and burned tyres as scuffles spread around the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou. Authorities had suspended mobile internet services and deployed hundreds of riot police...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

China calls on citizens to leave eastern Congo after attacks

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave three provinces in eastern Congo as violence intensifies in the mineral-rich region. A posting from the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa on the WeChat online messaging said a number of Chinese citizens had been attacked and kidnapped over the past month in the provinces of South Kivu, North Kivu and Ituri, where several anti-government rebel groups have a presence.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Attacks Kill Dozens of Displaced People in Eastern DR Congo

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency has expressed outrage at the sharp rise in deadly attacks by armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri and South Kivu provinces. Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in the last month in a series of raids on sites...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Icrc#Congolese#The United Nations#U N
neworleanssun.com

Ugandan Troops Deploy in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

BENI, DRC - Ugandan troops stepped up their deployment in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, witnesses said, on the second day of an operation launched in cooperation with Kinshasa against the notorious ADF rebel group. 'They are arriving aboard armored cars, with escorts from members of the local...
POLITICS
Mercury News

Burkina Faso police clash with anti-Kabore protesters in capital

Burkina Faso protest movements vowed to maintain their demands for President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to step down after police fired teargas to disperse a rally on Saturday. Protesters gathered near the Place de la Nation in the center of the capital, Ouagadougou, to call for Kabore’s departure, and for...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Reuters

Congo president says Ugandan troops' presence will be temporary

KINSHASA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's president Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he will ensure that Ugandan troops' presence in Congo, where they are fighting an Islamist militant group alongside Congolese forces, is for a strictly limited period. Uganda and Congo launched a joint operation this month...
WORLD
Reuters

Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday. They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Three U.N. staff injured in attack in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Three United Nations staff members were injured when their vehicle came under fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, their agency said. Unidentified gunmen attacked a vehicle of the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in North Kivu province's Lubero territory. The staff's military escort,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Congo environment minister says signature forged on forest licences

KINSHASA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's environment minister said on Friday unidentified officials forged her signature to grant conservation licences for the country's vast forests that play a pivotal role in regulating the Earth's climate. In recent months Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi called for an audit of...
AGRICULTURE
UN News Centre

Climate change fuels violence and mass displacement in Cameroon

A flare-up in intercommunal fighting in northern Cameroon has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and brought a halt to aid operations there, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday. The development is just the latest episode in the difficult relationship between the region’s herders,...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

Ethiopian troops have recaptured the historic town of Lalibela from Tigrayan rebels, the government has said. This is the latest victory claimed by the government since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went to the front lines last week to lead the fight-back. The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Burkina Faso’s prime minister is fired amid growing violence

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Burkina Faso’s prime minister has been fired amid escalating jihadi violence that’s killed thousands and displaced more than 1 million people. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore sacked his prime minister amid weeks of anti-government protests in which demonstrators have criticized the government’s inability to stem extremist attacks by al-Qaida and the Islamic State across the West African nation. Last month saw the deadliest violence against the country’s security forces in recent memory, with more than 50 gendarmes killed in the Sahel region. Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire was removed as a result of the president’s commitment to setting up a “tighter and more cohesive government.”
AFRICA
BBC

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Suspicion and sacrifice as fighting spreads

After dark, in a residential neighbourhood in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, dozens of civilian volunteers were busy patrolling their streets one night last week, stopping and searching cars and checking documents. "Our neighbourhood committee includes about 180 people. We've apprehended many people. And we've found a lot of suspicious materials,...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. curbs visas for eight alleged wildlife traffickers in Congo

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed visa restrictions on eight individuals it said were wildlife traffickers in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an effort to disrupt the illicit trade, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. The State Department said the Democratic Republic of Congo...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

246K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy