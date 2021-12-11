ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lone Star Ballet presents its 50th anniversary of 'The Nutcracker'

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
Lone Star Ballet presents its 50th anniversary production of the annual Christmas ballet, "The Nutcracker".

This year will also be the return of the production since last year's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's amazing to think that it's been 50 years, and to think that when I started it was still fairly young," said Roxanne Seaton, ballet mistress and academy director of Lone Star Ballet. "Now I'm here not just dancing in it, but directing it and putting on the show. It's really exciting especially with the fact that we didn’t get to do it last year so we get to come back as well."

The story of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker", adapted from a story by E.T.A. Hoffman, is set on Christmas Eve and is played out in two acts. In the first act, a young girl named Clara goes to her Godfather Herr Drosselmeyer to fix a wooden Nutcracker that he gave her as a present.

The Nutcracker is magically fixed and that night Clara sneaks to the living room to find it and falls asleep on the couch, that's when the world around her begins to grow and change. Huge mice run into the living room, the Nutcracker that she was holding comes to life and leads his toy soldiers into battle against the rats.

From there, Clara goes on an adventure with the Nutcracker and they travel to the Land of Snow where they meet the Snow King and Queen.

In the second act, Clara and the Nutcracker arrive in the Kingdom of Sweets where they meet the Sugarplum Fairy and other sweets that welcome Clara before she returns to her world.

The Amarillo production, which includes more than 100 cast members, is a retelling of the classic Christmas tale, and includes the staple pieces that have been a part of the production since its reinvention in 2007, including the flying sleigh and growing tree.

According to Seaton, the choreography to many of the pieces has been altered to keep the performance a new experience. For example, this year the Russian portion will be an all-male performance.

“We've had people coming for years and this year we have definitely tweaked the choreography in some places and our Russian is completely different this year," said Jamison Uselding, a performer in the production. "We have a lot of new faces in the cast. I would say it's going to be a fresh take on 'The Nutcracker' as it's been in recent years, and I think they will want to see that for sure."

Uselding, who plays both the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen, among several other roles, spoke about her experience being a part of the production for the past 15 years.

“It's, honestly, really exciting. I found it super cool that I've gone from being an Angel to being a Snowflake, to getting to do Snow Queen and move through all three layers of that scene," Uselding said. "It's really cool to get to do the parts that I used to admire as a child so this is kind of a dream come true for me."

Bobby Schaffer, who’s played Drosselmeyer since the reimagination, spoke about his experience over the years in the part and his advancement in the illusions.

“I’ve got several illusions throughout the show and to me those are the things that I have to work the hardest on," Schaffer said. "When they revamped it back in 2007, they hired a professional illusionist to come in from California and show me how to perform the illusions. I worked on those for six months before I even got those onto the stage so there was a lot of preparation and I take pride in doing those."

Schaffer spoke about the importance of the production and being able to perform again.

“'The Nutcracker', and seeing live performances, is such an important part of our culture and I hope that people will enjoy the show,” he said. Story-Asset-Card(8842597002)-Sleigh Crop Showtimes for "The Nutcracker" are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11; and 2 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 12. The production is being staged at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Auditorium, Entrance #12.

Tickets, which range in price from $13 to $48 (plus taxes and fees), depending on seating, may be purchased online at panhandletickets.com or by phone at Panhandle Tickets (806) 378-3096 or by calling the Lone Star Ballet Office at (806) 372-2463.

