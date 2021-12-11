ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 269: Andre Muniz vs Eryk Anders 12/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 2 days ago

Andre Miniz and Eryk Anders are all set to enter the octagon for an exciting UFC battle that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Muniz will enter this fight holding a 21-4 record with a three-fight winning streak. 14 of his victories came in via submission,...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 269 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Saturday’s UFC 269 event. UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will look...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 video: Andre Muniz wraps up another nasty armbar to finish Eryk Anders, calls out Darren Till

Andre Muniz is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the nastiest finishers in the middleweight division. At UFC 269 on Saturday night, the Brazilian wrapped up his third straight submission by armbar after he tapped out Eryk Anders with the same hold that snapped Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza’s arm in his previous appearance. Thankfully, Anders avoided that kind of injury but he couldn’t escape the submission as Muniz got the win with the end coming at 3:13 in the opening round.
UFC
AL.com

Armbar stops Eryk Anders at UFC 269

Eryk Anders’ return to the Octagon for the first time since June 12 ended in a loss for the former Alabama linebacker. In a middleweight preliminary for UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday, Andre Muniz made it eight pro victories in a row by defeating Anders by submission 3:13 into the first round.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pics: Cody Garbrandt is one skinny looking dude coming down to flyweight

UFC 269 on Jan. 11, 2022, doesn’t just feature the hotly-anticipated Lightweight title fight between division champion, Charles Oliveira, and top-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier (or the slightly less anticipated mauling of Julianna Pena by women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes). It also includes the Flyweight debut of former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, who will face off against Kai Kara-France.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Worry about me”- Kai Kara France pops a warning off to Cody Garbrandt amidst talks of Sean O’Malley clash

Kai Kara France is not a fan of Cody Garbrandt’s antics in the UFC 269 press conference. UFC flyweight Kai Kara France is posed with an interesting challenge at the final pay-per-view event of 2021 for the UFC. UFC 269 sees former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt drop down to the flyweight division to face Kara-France. Both the fighters have displayed some of the most excellent fightings inside the octagon and are looking forward to putting on a show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
mmanews.com

Dana White: Sean O’Malley Isn’t Ready To Face Top Opponents

UFC President Dana White says Sean O’Malley won’t fight top bantamweights until he’s ready, something he doesn’t believe “Sugar” is yet. Despite being only four years into his career on MMA’s biggest stage, a period interrupted by a two-year absence thanks to an injury and a USADA suspension, O’Malley has consistently been criticized by a portion of fans for not entering the Octagon with a ranked opponent.
UFC
Bad Left Hook

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey highlights and results: Jared Anderson, Keyshawn Davis, Nico Ali Walsh win on undercard

On paper, if you don’t look very closely, this was a “big step up” for the 22-year-old Anderson, who is now 11-0 (11 KO), but if you looked closely, you saw that Teslenko (17-2, 13 KO) was a 29-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with a paper-thin record and had been stopped in five by Shawndell Terell Winters two fights ago in Brampton, Ontario. Anderson is also about 30 lbs heavier than Teslenko, just a naturally bigger man.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Knocked Out Of The Ring Through The Ropes

Robbie Davis won big tonight in the UK. In emphatic fashion it should be noted. Big respect to both boxers. When the end came it came decisively with Davis’ opponent knocked out through the ropes:. (Hat tip DAZN Boxing YouTube) Some punch. Solid night of boxing in the UK.
COMBAT SPORTS

